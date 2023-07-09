LA Teen makes the finals of the annual Duct Tapes prom dress contest





Los Angeles teenager Karla Torres reached the last round of Duct Tapes 23rd Annual stuck at prom competition. High school students across the country are making elaborate formal wear from the duct tape. Duct Tape then sifts through the hundreds of entries before narrowing them down to the top 10. Competitors are judged on their use of color, craftsmanship, originality, and props for their clever duds. The grand prizes are in two different categories for $10,000 each in scholarships. Karla Torres Dress for Stuck at Prom (Duct Tape) Torres donated 120 hours of her time and used 14 rolls of duct tape to craft her one-of-a-kind prom dress for the national pageant. Basing its design on 18th century French art. The set features pastel floral prints and golden highlights, characteristic of this style. I was captivated by the amount of gold and extravagant paintings they had on display, said Torres, of a trip she took to the Getty Museum. It was a time of luxurious dresses full of lace, floral prints, ribbons and ruffles. So I wanted to incorporate some of those elements into my dress. 2022 Stuck at Prom Winners and Finalists (Duct Tape) The teenager says she is interested in the art of fashion and different styles throughout history. So she wanted to showcase a dress that reflected a glamorous era in fashion. And this unique concept has clearly paid off as she is one of the five finalists in the dress category of the competition. It would be an honor to win this scholarship as a first-generation Latina student, Torres wrote in an email to KTLA. I hope to serve as an example to my community that anything is possible! Torres is a recent graduate of Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School in Los Angeles. She plans to go to college to major in business marketing, hoping to pursue a career in fashion. Voting for the Stuck at Prom contest is already open. Voting can be done every 24 hours until July 12. You can see the rest of the designs and vote for your favorites here.

