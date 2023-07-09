Keke Palmers’ boyfriend isn’t the only one who has to stop telling women how to dress

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email







Keke Palmers’ boyfriend Darius Jackson has become public enemy number one after he appeared to publicly shame his girlfriend for an outfit she wore to an Usher concert, ostensibly because she is a mother.

For context, actor Keke Palmer has been dating fitness instructor Darius Jackson (yes, I had to google him too) since 2021. They welcomed their first child together, a son named Leodis Leo Andrellton Jackson, in February of this year.

Of course, by law, that means Palmer who once stunned as a business-savvy stripper in the 2019 film, Hustlers now has to dress like a member of the Duggar family just because she’s a mother. Or at least that’s what her boyfriend seems to think.

On Wednesday, a clip of the former Disney Channel star dancing with Usher during his Las Vegas residency surfaced on social media. Palmer looked flawless in a sheer black dress with a black bodysuit underneath clearly having the much-needed time of her life after welcoming a child five months ago.

However, the moment turned sour when Jackson took to Twitter to respond to the video of Usher serenading Palmer with his 2010 hit song There Goes My Baby.

This is the outfit, he tweeted the video, You a mom. .

Unsurprisingly, Jackson was greeted with a barrage of tweets criticizing him for publicly shaming his girlfriend’s outfit choice, which in hindsight was relatively PG. He then doubled down on his comments hours later.

We live in a generation where a family man doesn’t want his children’s wife and mother showing booty cheeks to please others and being told how hateful he is, he said. This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals I believe. I put down my file. He deactivated his Twitter account on Thursday.

(Twitter/Darius Jackson)

Let’s say it all together: It’s 2023, and one thing wasn’t going to publicly shame women for the outfits they choose to wear, especially someone as confident and confident as Keke Palmer.

It might be part of a celebrity’s job description that one must be used to receiving negative comments from unknown social media trolls. But how are women supposed to react when public shaming comes from their own boyfriends?

(Twitter/Darius Jackson)

Before Hollywood power couple Kimye split in February 2021, rapper Kanye West (now legally known as Ye) styled Kim Kardashian for many major red carpet events. The Yeezy designer has often shared her unfiltered thoughts on the Kardashians’ fashion choices, with one particularly notable occasion being the Thierry Mugler corset she wore to the 2019 Met Gala.

The beaded latex camp corset dress has since gone down in history as one of the reality TV stars’ most memorable fashion moments, but just a day before the annual fashion event, West had tried to stop Kardashian from wearing it because it was too sexy.

I went through this transition where being a rapper, watching all these girls and watching my wife, like, Oh my girl has to be like other girls, showing off her body. Little did I know it affected my soul and spirit as a married person and a father now on the verge of having four children, West told his then-wife on an episode of keeping up with the Kardashians. A corset is a form of undergarment; it’s hot. For who else?

Much like West, Darius Jackson may reserve the right to feel a certain way of seeing how he wants his family portrayed in the spotlight, but his argument that a woman shouldn’t show a butt once she becomes a mother is beyond absurd.

Just a few weeks ago, Jackson publicly praised Palmers post-baby body on his Instagram account (which he also deleted), and thanked their newborn son for transforming his mother’s body.

Do you see that? Do you see this work? he said in the clip, which showed Palmer wearing a skintight leopard-print jumpsuit. My son is transformed, said the caption.

For those trying to laud Jackson’s desire for Palmer to dress modestly from an archaic, so-called family man way of thinking, there’s an immediate reverse UNO card to draw. Want to play the tradition card? Okay, how about Palmer being the ultimate breadwinner; a triple threat, multi-hyphen whose career spans movies, television, game shows and a Primetime Emmy award. (It goes without saying that there’s no prerequisite for women to dress the way they want, but hey, sometimes it’s fun to play misogynists at their own game).

While dancing in Las Vegas with Usher, Keke Palmer was our ultimate Barbie, and her boyfriend is…well, he’s just Ken. Jackson’s soapbox message about modesty gave a male podcast host an all-too-familiar energy on virtually every online platform (including the one these comments were originally made on), but his since-deleted tweets underline how women’s bodies are constantly monitored by toxic masculinity. The behavior that men like Jackson or West exhibit is not because they share a genuine concern to diminish traditional family values, but rather as a means of control, of tradition, and of what women should be.

Women’s autonomy should not be taken away the second they have children. And, in a news flash for all the modesty-loving men, women can both breastfeed and wear a little black dress at the same time.