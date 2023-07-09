Fashion
Keke Palmers’ boyfriend isn’t the only one who has to stop telling women how to dress
Keke Palmers’ boyfriend Darius Jackson has become public enemy number one after he appeared to publicly shame his girlfriend for an outfit she wore to an Usher concert, ostensibly because she is a mother.
For context, actor Keke Palmer has been dating fitness instructor Darius Jackson (yes, I had to google him too) since 2021. They welcomed their first child together, a son named Leodis Leo Andrellton Jackson, in February of this year.
Of course, by law, that means Palmer who once stunned as a business-savvy stripper in the 2019 film, Hustlers now has to dress like a member of the Duggar family just because she’s a mother. Or at least that’s what her boyfriend seems to think.
On Wednesday, a clip of the former Disney Channel star dancing with Usher during his Las Vegas residency surfaced on social media. Palmer looked flawless in a sheer black dress with a black bodysuit underneath clearly having the much-needed time of her life after welcoming a child five months ago.
However, the moment turned sour when Jackson took to Twitter to respond to the video of Usher serenading Palmer with his 2010 hit song There Goes My Baby.
This is the outfit, he tweeted the video, You a mom. .
Unsurprisingly, Jackson was greeted with a barrage of tweets criticizing him for publicly shaming his girlfriend’s outfit choice, which in hindsight was relatively PG. He then doubled down on his comments hours later.
We live in a generation where a family man doesn’t want his children’s wife and mother showing booty cheeks to please others and being told how hateful he is, he said. This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals I believe. I put down my file. He deactivated his Twitter account on Thursday.
Let’s say it all together: It’s 2023, and one thing wasn’t going to publicly shame women for the outfits they choose to wear, especially someone as confident and confident as Keke Palmer.
It might be part of a celebrity’s job description that one must be used to receiving negative comments from unknown social media trolls. But how are women supposed to react when public shaming comes from their own boyfriends?
Before Hollywood power couple Kimye split in February 2021, rapper Kanye West (now legally known as Ye) styled Kim Kardashian for many major red carpet events. The Yeezy designer has often shared her unfiltered thoughts on the Kardashians’ fashion choices, with one particularly notable occasion being the Thierry Mugler corset she wore to the 2019 Met Gala.
The beaded latex camp corset dress has since gone down in history as one of the reality TV stars’ most memorable fashion moments, but just a day before the annual fashion event, West had tried to stop Kardashian from wearing it because it was too sexy.
I went through this transition where being a rapper, watching all these girls and watching my wife, like, Oh my girl has to be like other girls, showing off her body. Little did I know it affected my soul and spirit as a married person and a father now on the verge of having four children, West told his then-wife on an episode of keeping up with the Kardashians. A corset is a form of undergarment; it’s hot. For who else?
Much like West, Darius Jackson may reserve the right to feel a certain way of seeing how he wants his family portrayed in the spotlight, but his argument that a woman shouldn’t show a butt once she becomes a mother is beyond absurd.
Just a few weeks ago, Jackson publicly praised Palmers post-baby body on his Instagram account (which he also deleted), and thanked their newborn son for transforming his mother’s body.
Do you see that? Do you see this work? he said in the clip, which showed Palmer wearing a skintight leopard-print jumpsuit. My son is transformed, said the caption.
For those trying to laud Jackson’s desire for Palmer to dress modestly from an archaic, so-called family man way of thinking, there’s an immediate reverse UNO card to draw. Want to play the tradition card? Okay, how about Palmer being the ultimate breadwinner; a triple threat, multi-hyphen whose career spans movies, television, game shows and a Primetime Emmy award. (It goes without saying that there’s no prerequisite for women to dress the way they want, but hey, sometimes it’s fun to play misogynists at their own game).
While dancing in Las Vegas with Usher, Keke Palmer was our ultimate Barbie, and her boyfriend is…well, he’s just Ken. Jackson’s soapbox message about modesty gave a male podcast host an all-too-familiar energy on virtually every online platform (including the one these comments were originally made on), but his since-deleted tweets underline how women’s bodies are constantly monitored by toxic masculinity. The behavior that men like Jackson or West exhibit is not because they share a genuine concern to diminish traditional family values, but rather as a means of control, of tradition, and of what women should be.
Women’s autonomy should not be taken away the second they have children. And, in a news flash for all the modesty-loving men, women can both breastfeed and wear a little black dress at the same time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/darius-jackson-keke-palmer-baby-daddy-dress-b2372010.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Andrey Rublev gets the ball and secures victory to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals
- Keke Palmers’ boyfriend isn’t the only one who has to stop telling women how to dress
- Texas gets $60 million from the federal government to bolster its power grid
- Eindhoven’s soccer robot beats ASML Falcons in the final to become world champions again – Tech United’s healthcare robot takes fourth place
- US Treasury Secretary wraps up visit to China, sees ties on firmer footing though differences remain
- Donald Trump castigates Joe Biden
- Biden kicks off three-country tour with visit to UK ahead of NATO summit | NATO News
- Luhut appointed by Jokowi to chair RI-Papua New Guinea Downstream Working Group
- Jeffrey Carlson dead at 48: All My Children actor who made history as daytime TV’s first trans character dies
- Azzaam Kapadia’s journey from the UVa football recruiting agency to the NFL
- LA Teen makes the finals of the annual Duct Tapes prom dress contest
- Fashion Day 2023: 5 Times Bollywood Celebrities Dominated Androgynous Fashion