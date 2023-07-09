Harper Beckham is a lilac dream in a retro dress and 1.5k designer accessories





The prize for fanciest birthday party goes to Harper Beckham, who celebrated her 12th birthday with a Prada party at Harrods over the weekend. The fashionable teenager, who will officially turn 12 on July 10, has slowly built up her impressive archive of designer accessories, runway-ready ensembles and enviable wardrobe pieces thanks to access to the eponymous fashion collection from her mother Victoria Beckham. ©Instagram Victoria and Harper stopped for a photo outside the Prada Caffe at Harrods On Saturday, Harper once again proved her sartorial excellence by donning a pretty lilac dress from Urban Outfitters’ Light Before Dark brand. The birthday girl’s vintage-style ‘Camille’ slip dress has been crafted in a silky pastel fabric, featuring a v-neckline embellished with pink lace, delicate spaghetti straps, a fitted silhouette and a flared midi hem. ©Instagram The 12-year-old posed with her epic birthday cake The mini-muse of David and Victoria paired her highstreet dress with a slew of designer accessories. Harper was aptly armed with her Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon mini bag and Off-White x Nike Dunk Low ‘Lot 28 of 50’ sneakers. ©Instagram Harper looked elegant in a lavender dress and sneakers Harper debuted her 950 Prada handbag when she posed for a mirror selfie with her mother, Victoria. In the sweet mother-daughter snap, Harper and VB paired up in pink and purple dresses, marking another occasion for the fashionable duo to pair up in coordinating outfits. Harper’s limited-edition designer shoes come from the late Virgil Abloh’s first Nike Dunk collaboration in 2019. Only 50 pairs of his fashionable sneakers were made, and prices for the funky kicks range from $450 to $800. ©Instagram Harper pictured with her father David at the Prada Caffe The fashionista’s fun shoes feature hyper purple laces, signature zip ties, exposed foam tongue and a rectangular tongue attached to the Nike Swoosh. “Harper Seven turns 12!! (almost) @Prada is partying for Harper Seven. CHIC!!” the former Spice Girl posted on her Instagram. ©Instagram Harper’s brother, Romeo, was also present “So cute and growing. Beautiful mom and daughter,” one fan wrote on IG, while another wrote: “How nice to see a well-dressed, makeup-free young person. It’s an honor for you both.” “Happy birthday you look beautiful Harper,” a third fan chimed in. READ:Harper Beckham is a fashionista as she poses with mum Victoria’s vintage Louis Vuitton clutch Harper’s pre-birthday party brought together her parents David and Victoria, as well as her two older brothers, Cruz and Romeo. ©Instagram Victoria also shared photos of Harper’s brother, Cruz The fashionista’s older brother, Brooklyn, who was unable to attend, lives in the United States with his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/497289/harper-beckham-prada-party-lilac-dress-designer-accessories/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos