First Amazon Prime fashion deals include savings on Raybans, UGGs, Levi’s, Adidas and more





Amazon Prime Fashion First Deals just keep getting better! Get huge savings on Ray-Ban sunglasses, UGG apparel, Levi's jeans, Adidas white trainers and more

Whether you are looking for a new evening dress or need basics like t-shirts, jeans or white sneakers, it's time to buy clothes, shoes and accessories. Ahead of Prime Day on July 11, fashion brands are dropping prices to catch up with us while we still have money to spend. Trust us, it's worth taking a look at what's out there because you might get some great deals. Michael Kors handbags And Ray Ban Sunglasses as well as designer clothes from Tommy Hilfiger And Wild x Fenty. Here are 10 of the best deals to give you a starting point for shopping. Can you ever have enough white sneakers in your wardrobe? These have adidas' signature insole support for more comfort than canvas soles. Plus, they have a built-in platform so you're an inch taller without having to suffer from the discomfort of high heels. Shop These sunglasses are an update of the classic Large Metal Aviator, created in 1937. They suit all face shapes, balancing round shapes and softening square faces. Pretty mirror frames add a unique touch to help you stand out. Shop If you like being comfortable in denim rather than restricted by skinny jeans, you need these boyfriend jeans in your life. It features a straight leg and an easy, relaxed fit through the waist and hem. The back pockets will create the illusion of a peach bottom so you look as good as they feel. Shop Designed by Rihanna for real women, these bras are made to make women feel good about themselves. This pretty, lightly lifting bra features lightly padded cups and Savage's new custom-designed stretch lace for a must-have bra that will have you feeling ready for anything. Shop Cast in water-resistant foam, the Sport Yeah is perfect for days at the pool, beach and beyond. They offer good support, are breathable and waterproof. Choose from eight different colors, including white. Shop Be the best dressed on a night out in this elegant dress from Tommy Hilfiger. With wine-colored chiffon over a built-in strappy dress, it's elegant, chic and slightly mysterious. Even better is that it is reduced by more than half. Shop This bag is just the right size for keys, a phone and some makeup so you can keep the glamor without ruining the outline of your look. This will require you to declutter your purse and take only the essentials, but your back will thank you. Shop A treat for the man in your life, stock up now and have a great gift for his next birthday or Christmas present. Made from 100% cotton, they are soft and breathable for superior comfort. Shop This is a hot economy, reduced by almost half. Effortlessly chic, this minimalist A-line dress with a balloon sleeve design and flutter hem features a relaxed yet flattering silhouette. Dress up with sneakers or with heels – you'll get a lot out of this versatile number. Shop Need a new gym kit or running clothes? Lots of sports gear is discounted during the Prime Day sale event. These breathable and lightweight shorts were originally priced at $30. Save more than half now and maybe buy a sports bra or tank top with the money you save. Shop

