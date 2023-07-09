This is the wedding dress with which Tamara Falco said yes, I want Inigo Oniwa

Informelia exclusively got all the details of the best kept secret wedding of the year: the wedding dress in which Tamara Falco said “yes, I want” to Inigo Oniwa after three years of relationship with many ups and downs Said .

According to our source, the Marquis de Grinon wore “a dress in the silhouette of a court costume, boat neck and French sleeves with hand embroidery on the shoulders and a central vertical stripe with medieval-inspired metallic thread spinning”.

The design had “a rather wintry look but added an element of stateliness and conceptual aesthetics to it”. “Certainly armed and to add dignity to the movement, but it made Tamara’s walk a bit difficult. Simple veil of soft tulle so as not to compete with the dress”, he explains to us.

Our source says, “Perhaps this dress somewhat continues the silhouette that inspired Wes Gordon in one of his latest collections, Empress Sissi of Austria herself.”

Tamara wore a design with some similarities to a wedding she attended as a guest a few months ago. It’s a dress from Tamara Falco’s own TFP company, which features long flared sleeves, a semi-boat neckline and a midi length. Picture inside.

Inigo Oniwa’s mother’s dress

We also have information on Carolina Molas’ look. She chose a dress “in petrol blue pleated chiffon, an homage to Spanish haute couture by means of makeshift pleats, and featuring flared sleeves with a double cuff closure with button loops.” “Very Givenchy”, they exclaim. And the fact is that this is a designer much admired by Lorenzo Caprile, who was in charge of dressing Carolina.

They elaborate: “The pleats closed at the waist, creating a silhouette closely associated with images of Egyptian female deities. Open front neckline.

picture file

(tagstotranslate)celebrities