Why do so many royals wear Kate’s ‘ethical’ 720 dress?





When the Princess of Wales stepped out in a dress by Beulah London to open the new Young V&A museum in London, she was applauded for her durability. It was the second time she wore the pink crepe 720 dress designed by the ethical luxury fashion label run by William’s childhood friend, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, which she donned for the first time for the 2021 Wimbledon men’s final. But she’s not the first to give the “Ahana” dress a royal stamp of approval: the fit-and-flare cut, with its cap sleeves, built-in belt and button-front bodice, has become a royal staple. Crown Princess Mary of Denmark started the trend in 2020 when she wore it in beige for a visit to Frederiksborg Palace. The following year, Kate wore her pink dress to present the men’s singles trophy at Wimbledon, accessorizing it with nude heels by Canadian designer Aldo, a vintage Josef ‘Point de Beauvais’ beaded clutch and Ray-Bans. The Princess of Wales, patron of the V&A, arrives for a visit to open the Young V&A in Bethnal Green, east London, ahead of its opening to the public on Saturday. Picture date: Wednesday, June 28 The Prince of Wales attends day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 Denmark Queen Margrethe II and Crown Princess Mary attend ‘The Queen’s Faces’ The Knight’s Hall exhibition opening and portrait reveal at the National History Museum at Frederiksborg Palace in Hillerod, Denmark Since then, a host of Royals have followed suit. In 2022, Norwegian Princess Mette-Marit wore a beige Ahana dress to the French Open, pairing it with matching flats. Princess Beatrice and Lady Sophie Windsor (née Winkleman, wife of Lord Frederick Windsor), chose the design to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving Service at St Paul’s Cathedral. Sophie opted for a long-sleeved version in fuschia, while Beatrice wore it in blue. And, last Saturday, Peep Show actress Sophie wore it in yellow to attend Royal Ascot, coordinating it with a cream pillbox and pumps. In an unusual twist, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, 38, is married to Kate’s ex-boyfriend, St Andrews graduate barrister Rupert Finch. His business partner is Lavinia Brennan, 35, who once dated actor Jack Fox and is now married to champagne salesman Jamie Richards. Princess Beatrice of York attends the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 Sophie Windsor attends day five of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 24, 2023 in Ascot, England In an unusual twist, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs (pictured), 38, is married to Kate’s ex-boyfriend, St Andrews graduate barrister Rupert Finch ‘Nats’ and ‘Lavs’, as friends call them, created the red ‘Sarai’ evening dress which Kate wore to her first 100 Women in Hedge Funds charity dinner in 2011. ‘The Beulah woman is sophisticated, glamorous and has a conscience,” Lady Natasha told Tatler. “Kate needs dresses that can be slipped on to make her look instantly glamorous, and she also cares about how and where her clothes were made.” “I love the natural, timeless look of vintage styles, with a modern twist. “They never go out of style and can be passed down from generation to generation.” Maybe we’ll even see Princess Charlotte one day in one of her mother’s dresses.

