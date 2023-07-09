Rowing News | Great Britain rules the 2023 Rowing World Cup





PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY OF WORLD ROWING It was a glorious day for Great Britain at the 2023 Rowing World Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland. Not only did they finish top of the medal table for the event, with four golds, three silvers and two bronzes, but they were also crowned winners of the World Rowing Cup at the end. of the race. With a total of 115 points, Great Britain finished top of the World Rowing Cup standings, ahead of Australia (103 points) and Switzerland (95 points). The day started with a dominating performance from the Australian combination of Jessica Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre in the women’s pair, who led from start to finish and won another gold medal in the event. In the very next race, a great finish saw Great Britain’s Tom George and Ollie Wynne-Griffith win the men’s pair A-final ahead of world champions Romania and European champions Switzerland. Despite huge support from local fans at the Rotsee, Switzerland’s lightweight men’s doubles could not claim victory. But perhaps more surprisingly, the reigning Olympic and world champions from Ireland were knocked down by French duo Hugo Beurey and Ferdinand Ludwig in an epic sprint. It was also a great day for the Netherlands, especially for the sculls team, with four gold medals, in the men’s and women’s quads, women’s singles and men’s doubles. The Florijn family return to the Netherlands happy, with siblings Karolien and Finn both returning home with a gold medal. The only athlete to achieve the Rowing World Cup hat-trick this year (by winning all three World Cups in the same boat category) is the reigning men’s single scull world champion, Oliver Zeidler. And he did it in a traditional, dominant fashion, leading from start to finish and winning by an 8-second margin over Denmark’s Sverri Nielsen. Fireworks were expected in the men’s eight and it did not disappoint, with Australia snapping Great Britain’s winning streak in this event, the Brits were unbeaten since the start of this Olympiad. It was Great Britain’s women’s eight that provided a surprise victory from an outside lane, with a great battle with Canada and Australia to the line. For the very first time, para races were held on the Rotsee. The two exhibition races saw Israel’s Shmuel Daniel win the PR1 men’s single scull race, and reigning Paralympic, World and European Champion Birgit Skarstein of Norway continue to dominate the field in the PR1 women’s single scull. Lucerne will host in 2024, for the first time, the final Paralympic qualifying regatta. Two legendary rowers were also honored at World Rowing Cup III Mahe Drysdale of New Zealand, recipient of the Thomas Keller Medal, the highest honor in the sport of rowing. Plus, Jeannine Gmelin of Switzerland, who recently retired following the death of her longtime coach Robin Dowell. For race reports, photos, race results and video go to www.worldrowing.com. The 2024 World Rowing Cup series will take place in Varese, Italy (April 12-14), Lucerne, Switzerland (May 24-26) and Poznan, Poland (June 14-16).

