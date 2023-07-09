Fashion
Wimbledon 2023 fashion trends: white clothes and the return of colored undershorts
It’s time for our Wimbledon 2023 fashion preview. This year marks a noticeable difference in the dress code, as players are allowed to wear colored undershorts for the first time since 2013. The change comes in response to demands WTA players, who complained about the anxiety they felt dressed in white. while being on their rules.
Venus Williams has cleverly incorporated iridescent foil elements, gathered side ties and jacquard detailing into its latest Eleven clothes. Several pieces in the collection feature leopard print accents, adding a touch of fierceness to white ensembles. The American tennis legend confidently chose the Victory Tennis Tank Top And Victory Tennis Skirtfor their first round match.
Elina Svitolina playing his first Grand Slam in Adidas gear. The Ukrainian opted for the superb Adidas Lawn Dress Prowhich sports a captivating ruffled asymmetrical hemline.
reigning champion Elena Rybakinawho went from Adidas to Yonex at Roland Garros, continues to wear Adidas Avacourt tennis shoes. As you can see, she adopts casual dress rules and wears black shorts.
While the world No. 1 Each Swiatek maintains its loyalty to its longstanding shoe choice for now, the Asics Gel Resolution 9. Meanwhile, his partnership with Roger Federers On garnered considerable attention and generated substantial exposure for this exciting new collaboration.
THE Nike London Collection combines sections of regular mesh and open-hole mesh.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Peter Kvitov and former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu both opted for Nike London Slam Dresswhose four racerback straps and a cutout are nicely complemented by a double-layered skirt.
Kvitovas shoes are the Nike Vapor Pro 2while Andreescu wears Nike Zoom Vapor 11.
in Estonia Anet Kontaveit played the last tournament of his tennis career in this timeless Spring Lacoste pleated tennis dress. A ribbed collar and pleated skirt give this piece its classic look. The dress incorporates a concealed extended front zipper placket, ensuring a seamless and elegant appearance. Contrast binding at the armholes provides a striking visual contrast, while the built-in shorty offers convenience and functionality. Finishing touches such as contrast stitching at the hem enhance the dress with exquisite attention to detail.
Ekaterina Alexandrova sports filas the White Line collection, in particular the White Line Laser Cut Crossover Tank Top And Laser cut white line skirt. The set features criss-cross back straps, intricate laser-cut details, and a lace skirt hem, making it the perfect choice for those who love feminine silhouettes.
Belinda Bencic playing his first Wimbledon in Asicsdonning a dress with a red-accented V-neck and a small collar.
Leylah Fernandez proudly promotes lululemonhighlighting their Everlux Asymmetric Tennis Tank Top paired with the Mid-Rise Pleated Mesh Tennis Mini Skirt.
Coco Gauffs brief appearance at this years Wimbledon was in New balance outfit.
Sofia Kenin represented PF Movement in the Swing of Things Dressa classic pull-on style with a pleated lower skirt and built-in performance shorts.
Marta Kostyuk looked stunning in the sophisticatedWilson Winning Tennis Dress. The dress features an elegant pleated skirt and a convenient front zipper, allowing for adjustable coverage. Adding a playful touch, a sleek cutout at the lower back is accented with a striped band, creating a cool and fashionable look.
Petra Martic approvedJ.Lindeberg. The Dagmar dress combines retro style with modern luxury. To create a timeless aesthetic, designers have incorporated a resort collar and contrasting stripes at the ends of the sleeves.
From Venus Williams Eleven Collection For Nike London Lineand the elegant choices of Lacoste And fila, the tennis fashion presented at Wimbledon captivated fans around the world. These athletes have proven that style and athleticism can co-exist, adding an extra layer of excitement to this prestigious tournament.
WIMBLEDON FASHION IN RECENT YEARS:
