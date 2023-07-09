Fashion
You can dress happy!
People know me as a fashion editor who spent 20 years working on the best-selling newspapers and magazines in the UK.
But I’m also a perimenopausal mom, trying to juggle two preteen kids, a busy career, and the devastation of watching dementia steal my dad.
So I know that sometimes when a major life change happens, or just when you feel like you’re treading water, it’s easy to lose sight of who you are and you feel like you’d just blend in in the background and carry a garbage bag.
Even if you’ve managed to define your basic clothing style, as our lives change, our situations, our finances, and our bodies will change. Our cabinets can’t be everything to us all the time, sometimes we just need to hit ‘Ctrl-Alt-Del’ and give ourselves a reboot. Because clothes can be joyful and inspiring. They can be a way to set intentions for your daily mood, to feel more in control, to find radiance even in the darkest times, and a way to rekindle your self-confidence during difficult or different times. .
So whether you’re heartbroken, battling hot flashes or gaining weight, feel like your wardrobe needs a makeover or want the look sensational at your best friend’s birthday party, here are my tips to help you look and feel fabulous.
STYLE A BREAK
Often, it’s easier to rely on a uniform during turbulent times in your life—something repetitive, easy to combine, and comfortable. Comfort is key, so think about textures and fabrics that will wrap you in a sartorial hug.
Oversized cashmere sweaters, leggings, wide-leg jersey pants, and elasticated-waist lounge pants are good options, as are basic white tees, wide-strap vests, silky tops, and white shirts.
Over time, reflecting on your identity and what it looks like through your clothes can be one of the ways that can help you move on.
Consciously or not, you often adapt your style depending on what your partner likes or dislikes. So shopping for new clothes, shoes, and accessories can help you mentally move through your own head and heart space.
It can give a sense of confidence through new styles and different ways of dressing.
More importantly, it can be nice to invest in yourself and your style after a breakup.
Think of dressing everyday as something therapeutic; it’s just for you.
And think about wearing pieces that really make you happy, that make getting dressed in the morning an instant mood booster.
CLOTHES THAT WORK WHEN YOUR WEIGHT FLUCTUATES
We all deserve to have a wardrobe full of things that look good on us, make us feel good, and don’t make us feel like we need to change. So start by browsing what you have, try it out, and sort it into piles to keep, sell, modify, or donate to charity.
You don’t need to replace your entire wardrobe just yet. Take time to think about where you’ll be most often in the office, chasing the kids, or working from home.
Change the question from: ‘Where do I even start?’ to ‘What parts do I need to get through the next few months?’
If your weight tends to go up and down, there are versatile pieces of clothing you should consider wardrobe staples: oversized button-up shirts; wide jersey pants with elasticated waist; printed elasticated waist midi skirts; slip dresses, baggies and wrap dresses.
Not to mention the kimono-style jackets, khaki shirt-jackets and stretch cotton cropped trousers.
Look for ruched garments that offer more room, as well as pieces that look shiny oversized such as button-up shirts, blazers and t-shirts.
If you’ve lost weight, look at pieces that might still work as oversized worn-in sweatshirts or t-shirts.
And consider talking to a seamstress or tailor to alter clothes that are expensive or have sentimental value.
MENOPAUSE? LOVE YOUR DIAPERS
Many women find that perimenopausal or menopausal bodies become difficult to dress, due to stomach swelling all the time and an internal temperature gauge that no longer works.
Layers are your friends. Manage hot flashes by taking one off or adding one if you suddenly freeze. Upgrade your tank tops, because you’ll show them off a bit more. I love the thicker suspender styles from Weekday, & Other Stories and Arket. Anything you can wear is a winner, like flowing dresses in natural, breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, and silk.
A trench coat is a brilliantly practical piece for layering, especially if you size up so there’s more room underneath for layered tops. It’s cooler than a wool coat, and you can layer a denim or leather jacket underneath.
Creating a menopause wardrobe of building blocks in soft fabrics and feminine silhouettes can really help you feel through this, excuse the pun, period.
Knitwear is breathable and a great choice, as are pants with an elasticated waist.
Loose-fitting, easy-to-wear knit dresses are perfect for winter, while cotton knits and wide-leg linen pants work well in warmer weather.
EASY WAYS TO CLEAR YOURSELF
Most of us feel like we’ve swung into frump territory at one point or another. It is easy to do. A little self-confidence, or even just taking your eyes off the ball for a year (or four, in the case of a school wardrobe), can result in an outfit that felt good, but is. now wrong.
This is when you should consider updating your bases with a few small tweaks.
When it comes to shoes, look for “cooler” brands such as New Balance or Veja (don’t shop new looks on Depop, eBay or Locker Room for pre-loveds) rather than running sneakers.
A pair of chunky sandals or sneakers in place of pumps or ballet flats can instantly de-frizz a favorite slip dress, as can some interesting and edgy jewelry.
Sometimes decluttering and updating means completely redefining a style. Maybe, for example, your favorite skinny jeans no longer work and you need to look for something else.
High waist dark denim with a wide leg might be an option. For inspiration, look on social media or Pinterest to see the types of styles currently being worn.
DRESSING FOR A HISTORICAL BIRTHDAY
Money is too often a deciding factor in “occasion outfits,” but luckily there are plenty of ways to find outfits for big birthday events without wearing head-to-toe news.
And if you have multiple events in a year, you can reuse and revamp. Shop your wardrobe: Do you have an outfit you’ve barely worn that might suit you?
Consider updating it with shoes or accessories or even changing the hem length to make it look different.
Think clever separates: timeless, these are items you can mix, match and change depending on the dress code and the event. Go for the block color if you want years of wear.
Buy Bargains: Second-hand second-hand clothes tend to be barely worn and allow you to buy items you couldn’t afford at full price.
I love Vestiaire, eBay and Instagram sellers including Manifesto Woman, Matisa Market, Darling + Vintage, Finds by Foxes and Curate & Rotate who often have great edits.
Also consider outlet stores and rental services, or even borrow from a friend. A gorgeous coat or dress, or even a clutch, will be new to you and thus make your outfit feel fresh.
