This super comfy and flattering maxi dress is trending on Amazon, and it’s under $40
It’s no wonder celebrities love Jessica Alba And Kylie Jenner have been wear maxi dresses on repeat this season. After all, the flowy, universally flattering look is a summer staple. And to get the celebrity-approved look, you don’t have to shell out big bucks with this trending find from Amazon.
THE Anrabess Flounced Maxi Dress is under $40 and was recently featured on the Movers and Shakers Chart, which shows the top-selling clothes, shoes, and jewelry that customers are buying in droves in real time. Translation: This flowy dress is already a summer hit, and it’s easy to see why.
The maxi-length style has an airy, tiered silhouette and is made from a breathable polyester-rayon blend that’s ideal for warm days. It also has short sleeves, a crew neckline and two side pockets large enough to hold a smartphone. The dress is available in 25 colors, such as black, army green and hot pink, and comes in sizes up to XXL. (Note: reviewers say it has a naturally oversized fit.)
Anrabess Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress in Army Green, $37
$37
The Anrabess dress has received hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who call it super comfortable and flattering. A reviewer wrote, This dress is cool and comfortable for hot temperatures this summer. They also noted that the material is very soft.
Another reason people love it? It’s incredibly easy to style: you can wear it with sandals for a day at the beach, wedges for a barbecue in the garden and sneakers to play the tourist. Another five-star reviewer sharedI like to wear it with a blue denim jacket when I go to dinner, or when I go shopping, I just put on Birkenstock sandals for more comfort.
A third customer, who buys the dress in another color, wrote: This is the perfect casual outfit. It’s super comfortable, easy to wear with so many things and washes well. They ended by saying: This is my new go-to dress for pretty much everything.
Keep scrolling to hook the Anrabess Flounced Maxi Dress for under $40 to wear to all your upcoming summer events.
Anrabess Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress in Black, $37
$37
Anrabess Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress in Peach, $37
$37
Anrabess Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress in Lilac, $37
$37
