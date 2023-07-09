Ivanka Trump stuns in a waist-cinching rainbow striped dress





Ivanka Trump opted for a bold and colorful look for a star-studded royal wedding in Jordan. Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan married Rajwa Alseif at Zahran Palace in Jordan on Thursday, June 1. For the royal wedding reception, the daughter of the former US president opted for a rainbow striped pleated cape dress from one of Kate Middleton’s favorite designers, Jenny Packham. Ivanka Trump stuns in a rainbow striped dress for a royal wedding The British designer is one of Kate’s favorites when she needs to dress up for special occasions. The Princess of Wales wore a pink lace Elie Saab dress for the wedding and changed into a Barbiecore sequin Packham dress for the reception. Packham has also dressed Adele, Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton and Dita Von Teese. Ivanka opted to wear a plunging, floor-length Peckham dress at the wedding reception. The dress featured a low V-shaped cut in the back and a crystal-embellished belt that cinched the waist. The sleeves of the dress resembled a cape to add a breezy vibe to this rainbow striped look. The multicolored dress also had pleated details. For jewelry, Ivanka, whose recent Greek vacation has been a nonstop outfit inspiration, opted for a simple pair of silver earrings and no necklace. She styled her blonde hair in a deep, straight side part. Ivanka opted for natural and appropriate makeup consisting of a dark pink lip, full lashes, bronzer and light eyeshadow. Ivanka’s husband Jared complimented her in a black and white tuxedo. Later, Ivanka changed into a silky sky blue Alex Perry dress for the banquet dinner. The dress featured a high neckline with a unique twist detail on the bodice. The dress also featured structured shoulder pads and long sleeves. Fans have speculated that Ivanka and Jared did not attend the religious ceremony, but instead were invited to the reception and banquet later that day as part of the wedding celebrations. Another place! In this photo you can see Prince William talking with Ivanka Trump. It seems that the couple have been invited to the banquet. pic.twitter.com/yQ8GDPPve1 Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) June 2, 2023 Ivanka and Jared weren’t the only high-profile guests at the event, especially First Lady Jill Biden, whose husband, President Joe Biden, fought with Ivanka’s father, the former president. Although Ivanka and Jill weren’t pictured together, the former first daughter was seen chatting with Prince William. Fan Comments Donald Trump’s eldest daughter took to Instagram to share her two looks for the special day. She first captioned the silky blue dress she wore to the banquet with, “Wishing congratulations to Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa al Hussein on their beautiful marriage.” Next, she captioned a photo of herself posing in the rainbow dress alongside hubby Jared Kushner with simple flower emojis. Commenters adored her rainbow-patterned dress. “That dress omg,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “You look gorgeous! If you ever run for president, you have my vote! and, “Queen Ivanka!” while another gushed, “Simply breathtaking, the dress is perfect and you look absolutely stunning!” One person even commented that Ivanka and Jared were “the most beautiful couple on earth.” Other commenters, however, criticized her colorful dress: “Sorry, looking at it, it almost looked like Pride, I’m sure that wasn’t your intention!” one fan joked while another warned, “Seriously? Your father has just been falsely charged for the second time. This post is pretty tasteless considering that!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shefinds.com/collections/ivanka-trump-rainbow-striped-gown-wedding-reception/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos