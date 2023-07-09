



WIMBLEDON, England (AP) Novak Djokovic will have to do some work to get to the Wimbledon quarter-finals as he targets a fifth straight title and eighth overall at the All England Club. Djokovic won the first two sets 7-6(6), 7-6(6) after trailing in every tiebreaker against 17th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday night at Center Court before their fourth-round match not be suspended because it was getting too late. to continue playing. They didn’t start until around 8:50 p.m. because the previous game lasted about three hours. After Djokovic claimed the second set when Hurkacz sent a forehand wide at 10:35 p.m., chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani announced to the crowd: Ladies and gentlemen: Game suspended. Victoria Azarenka says it wasn’t fair that she was booed at Wimbledon after losing to Ukrainian rival Elina Svitolina. Azarenka comes from Belarus. Where and when to pop your champagne is such a Wimbledon issue. A fan got the timing wrong at the oldest Grand Slam tournament, where bubbly helps wash down strawberries and cream. Mirra Andreeva didn’t go far when she needed advice after losing in the third round at her first major tennis tournament. Top seed Iga Swiatek saved two match points and came back to beat Belinda Bencic 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time. Local rules prevent Wimbledon matches from extending past 11 p.m., and therefore matches approaching that time will often be called off after a set has been completed. They will resume the fourth round on Monday, with the winner taking on No.7 Andrey Rublev for a place in the semi-finals. Djokovic could have faced a much harder nights sleep if things had been slightly different. Hurkacz of which victory over Roger Federer in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2021 was the last career outing of the 20-time Grand Slam champions trailing 6-3 in the opening tiebreaker. This gave him a trio of set points. But Djokovic stole the next five points on mistakes from Hurkacz’s racquet: a backhand into the net; a forehand return into the net; a forehand into the net; a backhand in the net; a forehand return that landed long. Hurkacz then led 5-4 in the next tiebreaker, but never got closer that time, and Djokovic converted his second set point. Earlier in this set, Djokovic lost a point when he lost his balance and his momentum carried him into the net. He and Hurkacz both laughed and threw their arms around each other’s shoulders. Djokovic, 36, is trying to hit all sorts of milestones in this fortnight. As well as trying to equal Federers men’s records for most Wimbledon championships in a row in the Open era (also shared with Bjorn Borg) and most in a career (Martina Navratilova won nine women’s trophies for overall rating), Djokovic can also collect a 24th Grand Slam title. He secured No. 23 at Roland Garros last month to break a tie with Rafael Nadal for the men’s mark and even draw with Serena Williams for the most by anyone in the Open era. Margaret Court won 24 across the amateur and professional eras. ___ AP-tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

