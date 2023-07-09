‘RHONJ’ Fans Challenge How Teresa Giudice Lets Her Kids Dress Up For Third Time In As Many Weeks





thank you i hate it Teresa Giudice’s four daughters have all had defining moments in the past two months, and their mother has documented it all. Some fans are concerned about the way the two younger ones dress.

Teresa Giudice is no stranger to drama, and she’s certainly no stranger to fan criticism. Since its beginnings onThe Real Housewives of New Jerseyin 2009, his decisions were divisive, especially when it came to his children. More recently, Giudice has come under fire for the way she allows her underage daughters to dress. The mother-of-four has been called out for what fans consider questionable style choices she has allowed three times in less than a week. The Giudice family has celebrated many milestones in recent weeks A lot has happened for Teresa Giudices’ four daughters recently. Teresas’ oldest daughter, Gia Giudice, graduated from Rutgers in May. In June, Gabriella Giudice, Teresa and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice’s second daughter, graduated from high school. Audriana Giudice, the baby of the family, is also a recent graduate. She celebrated her eighth grade graduation. Milania Giudice may not have graduated from anything, but she too had something to celebrate in June. Milania has attended more than one prom and her mother, Teresa, captured the 17-year-old’s looks before heading off to her fun nights out. The celebrations featured many Kodak moments, and Teresa documented the big events oninstagram. While many followers supported the Giudice girls, a few took issue with the way Teresa allowed her younger daughters to dress. They resonated in the comments. Instagram followers worry about how Teresa Giudices’ daughters dress While the Giudice girls have enjoyed big celebrations in recent weeks, some family followers are concerned about the way the two youngest Giudices dress. In late June, some followers commented on Audiana’s graduation look. Giudice, 13, wore a fitted white dress for her graduation celebration. Some followers thought it made her look much older than her years. More recently, Gia Giudice shared snaps of Gabriellas’ graduation on her owninstagramaccount. Fans were quick to notice that Audriana wore a dress with cutouts on the side. Again, they wondered if the rising freshman was dressing too old for her actual age. Quarrels broke out in the comments section. Teresa Giudice with two of her daughters | Ralph Bavaro/Bravo via Getty Images Audriana isn’t the only Giudice girl that fans have expressed concern about. At the end of June, Teresa shared snaps from Milanias prom season. For the first event, the 17-year-old wore a backless green dress. For the second event, she opted for a see-through dress with sequins. Both dresses had fans arguing in the comments. Some followers flooded the comments section with compliments on Milanias’ style, while others worried if the dress was too risque for a teenage prom. The school hosting the events clearly had no problem, however. None of the Giudices, including Joe Giudice, has commented on the controversy. After being expelled following a stay in prison, Joe Giudice now lives in the Bahamas. He and Teresa Giudice divorced in 2020. Teresa Giudice has since remarried.

