Tennis made the run when computer games were young. The oldest and most basic screen challenge invented, Tennis for twocapitalized on the sport’s popularity.

Now, in an attempt to once again call game, set and match, Wimbledons All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) ventures onto the virtual court. The London club are launching a flurry of new games to ensure the younger generation stay up to date with the tournament and its competitive challenge.

Served to the beat for the first time, this Wimbledon is an online, branded event Fortnite racing game, featuring Andy Murray. Also new is an upgrade WimbleRoblox World experience, introduced for young players, and a tennis app called Wimbledon Smash. A collaboration with tennis clasha leading mobile game, was also unveiled.

It’s important to have a strong in-game presence, said Chris Clements, who heads up the club’s digital product arm. We wanted to involve some of our staples, like weed and strawberries and cream, and ultimately tennis itself.

We’ve always said Wimbledon transcends the sport, but we had to find ways to engage with new people, he added. There is a huge legacy beyond just enjoying sports, encompassing people who don’t really enjoy sports, or indeed any other sport.

The players of Racing at Wimbledonnew Fortnite title, will accelerate to center court on foot, by road and by air, while the Roblox platform offers young players the opportunity to mow the grass and paint the baseline in WimbleWorld. Proceeds will be invested in youth tennis.

With the Fortnite game, players start in the lobby alongside a virtual Murray, then exit out into the suburbs, through parks in the city, through the golden mailbox that marks Murray’s Olympic triumph, past landmarks well landmarks such as Big Ben and the London Eye, through Wimbledon Village and around larger-than-life obstacles such as giant strawberries and tennis rackets.

Tennis lends itself to play. We saw that early on, Clements said, speaking just as Murray lost on Friday night. But the way people like to play has changed dramatically, so we called in the specialists.

If the video game does not lead teenagers directly to the local tennis court, the AELTC hopes that it can develop new fans of the championship. The tournament’s live stream audiences remained high, despite an increase in media platforms, Clements said.

If Wimbledon is no longer always watched on terrestrial television, then it is watched on a telephone. And if a parent is watching on TV, there may be a child in the same room watching while playing. WimbleWorld on Roblox. And, up top, we hope an 18-year-old is playing Racing at Wimbledon on Fortnite.

Changes to the Roblox game, including the ability to tend grass or earn a virtual hawk that will sit on the shoulder of a player’s avatar on the platform, have been introduced just before the start of the tournament.