The day I couldn’t get rid of my sister’s wedding dress

Open this photo in the gallery: Artwork by Maya Nguyen

Since my sister’s wedding several years ago, I wondered if her wedding dress would suit me.

But it was tricky to ask if I could try on her dress. If I did, there was the risk of being teased mercilessly, Do you plan to get married? Who’s the lucky one? I was 18 and I wasn’t even dating anyone.

That summer, I was living with my sister and her husband in a house they rented on Bathurst Street in Toronto. They had a guest room in the attic, and that’s where I stayed. The room was as hot as hell, but they didn’t charge me anything, which was perfect for my student budget.

One day, I came home from work an hour before them. I decided to go see the wedding dress. I retrieved it from the back of her closet and opened the garment bag.

I could not resist. I decided to try it on quickly and put it back in the bag before she got home.

I’m just a little taller than my sister so it was tight but I managed to close it. I went to the full-length mirror, and I was there. A bride! I walked around the apartment, checking my bridal ID from every angle of every mirror in the house.

I checked my watch. They would be home in 45 minutes. It’s time to put away the dress. I didn’t want her to come in to find me parading around in her wedding dress. It would be embarrassing and difficult to explain.

I unzipped it and pulled the dress up, but it wouldn’t fit over my shoulders. I tugged and tugged, but my shoulders were an obstacle that the dress couldn’t overcome. Okay, I thought, well, go the other way. I pulled the dress off my arms and started sliding it over my hips. I heard a tearing sound. I froze.

This won’t work, I thought. It came over my head, it must go like this. I pushed my arms in and with determination pulled him up. I fired and I fired. My arms were tight around my head and I was having trouble breathing. I felt like I was being strangled by a white lace boa constrictor.

Giving up, I pulled the dress over me and saw myself in the mirror. I had a fleeting thought that I should wear this wedding dress forever. It never went away. It had to come out!

I took it down, and when I heard the sound of the fibers tearing, I had an idea. I needed more space to take this dress off, and I was able to get that space by undoing one of the seams. I ran to my sister’s room to find her sewing box.

Using his seam ripper, I started undoing a seam. I had four inches of untangled threads on the floor around me when I realized I was unraveling the seam under the zipper, which wasn’t going to help at all. I moved on to another seam. Snick, snick, snick did the seam ripper. I tried to take the dress off. Do not go. I have to rip another seam. More giggling. Lower it again. Still not moved.

Panicked, I started attacking the waistband and all the seams I could find and finally the dress was on the floor. I stood on it, panting, the seam ripper in my hand. What did I do? I gasped. How the hell did this happen?

And then I thought of a more important question, What time is it?

I looked at my watch. They would be home in 30 minutes. If there was anything worse than my sister catching me in her wedding dress, it was her catching me with her wedding dress in pieces on the floor and a seam ripper in her hand.

I needed to fix this dress. Fast. There was a sewing machine, but it was in my sister’s room. I could imagine the look of shock on her face when she walked in and found me sewing her wedding dress, so I decided I had to bring the sewing machine up to my bedroom in the attic.

It was a big old Singer bolted in a big oak cabinet. I slung the dress over my shoulder and dragged the closet up the stairs. I lifted it stair after stair, bang bang bang. Sweat was pouring everywhere. I could barely handle the weight of this thing, I was almost overweight with every step because it was too heavy for me. The only thing that kept me going was the thought of my sister finding me slumped at the bottom of the stairs, pinned under the heavy sewing machine. What are you lying on? Is this my wedding dress? In pieces!?! I arrived at the top of the stairs.

I flew back down to get the thread and scissors and swept up all the little threads I had left on the floor. Upstairs again to start sewing like crazy again in the attic.

Sew this seam, sew this seam, sew the other seam. Finish them with the zigzag. Zip zip zip. It’s done. At the bottom of the stairs. Dress in the bag. Bag in the closet. Upstairs. Down with the sewing machine. Bang bang bang. Am I scratching the ground? Luckily it’s a dark staircase. Back goes the cabinet in his room. There is the key in the lock, they are at home! I rush into the living room and dive on the couch, picking up a magazine and trying to read it in a casual way. She didn’t catch me!

Did my sister ever know? I didn’t tell him for years. In casual conversation, it’s hard to say, you know, I tried on your wedding dress and ripped it with a seam ripper because it wouldn’t come off, but don’t worry, I did. stitched up.

Five years after the seam ripper fiasco, I got married. I didn’t ask to use her dress because I knew it didn’t suit me!

Two decades later, after my sister’s marriage ended in divorce, I asked her: what did you do with your wedding dress?

She told me she used it for a costume one year on Halloween. A pot of red paint, a few scissors and she was Frankenstein’s bride. She wasn’t sure what happened to him after that, she thought she dumped him.

Then it was the right time. Do you remember that summer when I lived with you on rue Bathurst?

Carol Penner lives in Vineland Station, Ontario.