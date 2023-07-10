In this series of questions and answers, get to know the regular members of the Long live team, as they share the highlights of their role, their favorite restaurants and what they do in their free time.

What is your role at Viva?

Creative and fashion director. It encompasses different things. Some days I will write an article or conduct an interview; other days I’ll style and produce a shoot or create a video with our video production team.

Every day, I’ll check in with our digital editor Julia Gessler to make sure the website and social media support each other.

Some days I’m working on creative ideas with business teams and finding solutions for clients with our business writer Emma Gleason, and other days I’m planning and making sure we continue to lead the conversation when it comes to relates to our fashion pillar with our talented team of editors.

I like the variety and the opportunity to learn different skills on the job, which is essential in the media.

Lorde in the seventh volume of Viva magazine, where a sunset overlooking the verdant natives of Titirangis offers a moment of respite and reflection. Photo / Hhua Ropat Kurene

Is there a story, issue or project you worked on at Viva that was particularly memorable to you, and why?

Our 2015 fashion issue, where we filled the cover with all the terribly clichéd fashion and lifestyle cover lines, still looks like a very radical Long live moment. Phrases screaming strong, real women, flowers for spring, and your new season icon are just a few of the silly tropes featured.

All of our travel issues evoke so many great memories of being out in the field and creating unique content that helps shape Long liveto travel my top five are probably Palm Springs, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Berlin.

Another that stands the test of time was working with Lorde as guest editor for the seventh edition of our quarterly magazine, Viva Magazine. I spent time with her management over the years and when she accepted, it was a great moment. I know how specific she is when it comes to her creativity, so it was an honor to have her on board.

The other issue was from one of our February 2021 weekly magazines during Pride Month featuring members of the local ballroom community the House of Iman, photographed by my talented friend Hhua Ropate Kurene, with a supporting article by Cameron Ah Loo-Matamua. Seeing their talent and voice amplified in a way that recognized their value and creativity was special and brought to life a subculture that many Long live readers might not be familiar with.

I think that’s what makes a good issue and good coverage of Viva, when we can challenge and surprise people so they get the kind of content they don’t already know they need.

Members of the House of Iman. Standing: Juju Farane, Sally Tucker. In the middle: Leah Pao, House Mother Jaycee Tanuvasa, Willy Ngahe. Foreground: Jojo Tapasu, Antony Sua, Ethan Hika. Photo / Hhua Ropat Kurene

What can we expect from Viva Premium?

The best. In-depth reports written by specialized and experienced editors who know what they are talking about, photographs taken by the best photographers, captivating video content and a very strong synergy between our social platforms and our website.

There is a curated special edition of syndicated stories from The New York Times which has been filtered by the team to complete our offering, giving an extra layer of access to great reads. Even some of our furniture stories and roundups are also trustworthy because we actually took the time to test these scones or visit each restaurant and cafe for a hot personal recommendation.

THE Long live The team cares deeply about the stories they create, making it worth paying the small price for a subscription. The reason why Long live Our success is based on the fact that we have and will always prioritize editorial content rich in context and knowledge.

What’s the best thing about your role?

The best thing is to work with a team of people who are all very good at what they do.

I look at the other magazine teams in town and I know for sure that we have the best people behind Long live. They know what they’re talking about and don’t care about smoke and mirrors. It is for me the most rewarding thing to be able to present themselves to work with people who are truly invested in improving our communities.

Our editors want to see our hospitality industries prosper; our editors want our fashion industry to be held accountable when it comes to inclusivity and sustainability; our publishers want to support the next generation of creatives and talent. Our editors also want to ensure that best practices are followed when researching, writing and ranking our stories.

Long live as a brand is also responsible for providing quality journalism in our own lifestyle patch and it’s a valuable asset for any newsroom that wants to stay relevant.

Describe your personal style.

I like a bit of romance with my clothes, so sometimes it can be a nostalgic silhouette or something that evokes ease; like a languid shirt or a special knit. I like clothes that have a sense of ambiguity. For me, it’s a sign of confidence in your masculinity.

I like the soft and hard energy when it comes to dressing. I like streetwear a bit, but not too much; and on off days I turn to very technical clothing and sportswear from the 90s. Some of my favorite brands include Dries van Noten, Steven Stokley Daley, Stussy, Willy Chavarria and Wales Bonner.

What are your favorite New Zealand stores or brands?

I enjoy the curated edition of Rubbish Bin vintage, and have been an avid collector of Wynn Hamlyns knitwear for a few years now. I also love Jacob Kalins’ denim jeans, he makes great custom jeans and I admire some of the heritage pieces from brands such as Canterbury or Swanndri. I usually find a sewing piece that matches my style from Zambesi or Crane Brothers too.

What is the most special piece of clothing in your wardrobe and why?

I have some special items. One of them is an all-black quilted coat from the very talented Georgia Pratt Holiber and her label Hilda Ereaut. It’s like wearing a duvet, extremely decadent. My custom chocolate brown linen wedding suit from Crane Brothers, which took weeks to make in Italy and was definitely worth every penny. I also have a soft spot for a green hoodie. It’s a bit silly but every time I wear it, it makes me smile. It has an illustration of a person wearing a bear costume with the words Bear With Me, from the now defunct Alexa Chung label. I also love my Worktones T-shirt with a smiley face and the words Thank you for nothing! which basically sums up my dry sense of humor.

Candela martini. Photo / @Candela_krd

Where is your favorite place to dine and have a drink with friends?

I like snacks and martinis at Candela on K Rd, and for a good meal I would try to get a table at Apero, also on K Rd. It’s cozy, you can hear people talking, the lighting is perfect and the food is something special.

Herne Bay Foodstore, which I still prefer to call by its old name Baccio, is my go-to for fresh juices and my daily long black (Supreme). Dee, the owner, and her team are good at jokes and serve up some of the best cheese scones in Auckland.

What is your favorite meal to cook for the company and for yourself?

For someone who isn’t too fond of sweets, I’ll base a dinner menu around my dessert and wine. So usually I try to make a Victorian sponge cake from scratch which then informs the main something easy like spaghetti (handmade) with lots of basil, garlic and fresh heirloom tomatoes, or maybe a creamy cacio e pepe. And lots of wine.

What else do you read, listen to or watch when you’re not reading Viva?

I used to be an avid magazine collector, but lately I can’t remember the last time I bought a magazine, which says a lot about the diminishing relevance and unsustainable expense it costs to create a magazine. magazine now. I will occasionally shell out on something like fantastic man or oneArchitectural Digest if the cover story is interesting enough.

I turn to digital subscriptions The cup, evening standard, The New York Times And fashion company. I have a thing for newspaper magazines, so when I get the chance, I try to get a hard copy of how to spend it delivered to my home; or I try to ask friends abroad to send me specific copies of Republic D from Italy or Magazine M Since The world In France. As Long livenewspaper magazines are able to harness a more nimble sense of immediacy, which is key to being relevant in the media.

I’ve only listened to a small handful of podcasts, only because I tend not to listen too much to people who like the sound of their own voice. There are some good ones though british cult is a favorite, with a new addition The powers that be: day-to-dayby Emmy-winning journalist Peter Hamby.

What’s your guilty pleasure binge-watch?

I have several that I no longer feel guilty about. sell sunset, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, terrace house all the great shows to include when my watchlist for the week gets unbearably pretentious.

A book (or two) that you can’t put down?

I loved reading Birnham Wood earlier this year by Eleanor Catton a very fine observation of modern society. The other book that I couldn’t put down and that will never escape me was A little life by Hanya Yanigahara, and I am currently enjoying The creative act: a way of being by legendary record producer Rick Rubin.

In your free time, what do you like to do?