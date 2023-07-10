Fashion
No simple dress code protest
Teenage activist Thanalop ‘Yok’ Phalanchai is seen dressed casually outside Triam Udom Suksa Pattanakarn school.NUTTHAWAT WICHIEANBUT
Teenage activist Thanalop “Yok” Phalanchai was in the center of public attention when her anti-uniform activism began in June.
Attending classes in casual outfits and with her hair bleached bright pink, many saw her resistance to Thailand’s imposed school uniform rules as heralding a hopeful change in society while others l considered untimely activism.
Shortly after his act of defiance made headlines, Triam Udom Suksa Pattanakarn School in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district refused to enroll him to complete high school, citing his parents’ inability to complete the registration process.
This is despite the fact that the Ministerial Regulations for the Registration of Students 1992 stipulate that authorized guardians are legitimate substitutes to carry out the registration process.
Yok’s public reception may have been influenced by the fact that she was arrested and charged with breaching Section 112 of the Criminal Code or the Royal Libel Act.
Yok was arrested on March 28, the same day a 24-year-old man was caught spray-painting a “No 112” message on the wall of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha.
Police said they have a warrant for the girl’s arrest, accused of insulting the monarchy during a rally in October 2022 outside Bangkok’s city hall. She was 14 at the time.
Last year, she spent 51 days at Ban Pranee Vocational Training Center for Girls in Nakhon Pathom before being released on May 18.
“My activism didn’t kill anyone. It was a symbolic act. My casual outfits didn’t stop me from going to school, the school staff did. is proof that educational institutions and some of my countrymen are ready to bury anyone who calls for change in society.”
Yok posted the remarks on her Facebook page on June 17 in response to the overwhelming criticism she received from netizens for her anti-uniform stance.
School authoritarianism
Activist Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal, 26, who has challenged various social norms since he was in high school himself more than 10 years ago, told the Bangkok Post that society looks at Yok’s activism through a different lens than that used to scrutinize his actions.
“I think society is more supportive of Yok. Back [in my day], it was rare for supporters to talk about my activism. My activities have only been reported by independent media like Prachatai. Yok was broadcast nationally and covered by major media outlets,” Netiwit said.
Mr Netiwit himself has called for an end to the strict enforcement of rules on student uniforms and hairstyles.
He said schools or universities should be an open space where students can experience new things. Even though Yok’s anti-uniform stance may fail practically and ideologically, it shouldn’t matter so much if the school operates as a testing ground.
But beyond controversies over uniform and hairstyle, Mr Netiwit said the real problem was authoritarianism in the school system.
“We have to dig deep into the roots of these authoritarian rules. They were initiated by an authoritarian government that opposed socialism or democracy. The rules on school uniform and hairstyle are just the surface of a deep-rooted authoritarianism,” he said.
Barber codes were first implemented in 1972 by the military government led by Field Marshal Thanom Kittikahorn.
The rules were published in the first Ministry of Education Regulations, which stated that male students should not grow their hair more than five centimeters while female students should not grow their hair below their earlobes. Students are also not allowed to wear makeup at school.
Fast forward 51 years, most public schools have compromised on strict hairdressing codes. Female students can grow their hair longer, but they are not allowed to let their hair down in school. Male students can have bangs, but their sides should be cut short.
However, dyed hair, permed hair and mustaches or beards are strictly prohibited. Any student who violates these rules will face penalties such as forced haircuts by teachers or score deductions.
More student engagement
Yok’s case has been reviewed by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and Triam Udom Suksa Pattanakarn School, as a clash between a 15-year-old student and much more experienced figures and authoritative.
Ticha Na Nakorn, an adviser to the Children, Youth and Family Foundation, said many saw Yok as a threat to the school establishment. However, she did not outright reject the settlement.
“Some rules have been applied for a long time. If we want improvement, why not try asking students for their ideas?” Mrs. Ticha said.
She suggested that public schools hold discussions between teachers, students and parents about hairstyles and uniform rules. The sense of commitment will allow participants to feel part of the institution and should temper disputes over the rules.
Speaking about being an active citizen, a concept widely celebrated in schools, Ms Ticha said the public education system encourages students to be active citizens but simultaneously forces them to be docile.
“These Gen Z students aren’t comfortable with adult education. It’s a different time and their demands are changing as well,” she said.
However, Yok’s case is unique as she has been accused of royal libel, an allegation that has sparked public opinion. “If Yok had been just a teenager who wanted a makeover like most girls her age, the teachers would have just warned her not to break the rules,” Ms Ticha said.
Once faced with the lèse-majesté charge, Yok was considered a threat to national security. This may have led to her being denied admission to the school, which Ms. Ticha considers undeserved.
On June 29, Sunai Phasuk, Human Rights Watch’s Thai representative, said Yok was allowed to go to school in casual clothes and dyed hair.
However, some teachers reportedly refused to grade her homework and the school cannot issue her a school leaving certificate as she failed to complete the registration process.
A committee made up of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Department of Children and Youth, Triam Udom Suksa Pattanakarn School and its parent-teacher association has yet to take stock of the situation. Yok’s student status, Mr Sunai said.
