Pepperdine’s male golfers named All-Americans • The Malibu Times





Hitchner, Mouw and Choi anchored a Waves team that reached the NCAA Championships match play tournament Pepperdine Waves male golfer Derek Hitchner was selected to three All-American teams this month. The grad student was named a PING All-American and Golf week All-American for his on-course exploits during the 2022-23 Pepperdines campaign. Hitchner was named an Academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) for his excellence on the course and in the classroom. Hitchner, also co-West Coast Conference Player of the Year this season, was selected to second team of the three-team All-American. He wasn’t the only Pepperdine golfer to receive All-American nods. William Mouw, a senior, and Sam Choi, a graduate student, were named third-team All-Americans by PING and Golf week. Graduate student Luke Gifford was named an honorable mention by PING. Hitchner is ranked 14th by Golf week/Sagarin and 18th by Golfstat. He is also ranked 14th in the PGA TOUR U rankings. He finished the season with an average of 70.74, fifth in Pepperdine’s record book. Hitchner finished in the top 10 in five tournaments, top 20 in eight tournaments, and played 17 rounds below par. He also won the Western Intercollegiate tournament. Pepperdine men’s golfer Derek Hitchner has been named to three All-American teams in addition to earning co-West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors. Photo by Pepperdine Athletics Hitchner had a 3.925 cumulative grade point average as a graduate student and a 3.854 cumulative grade point average as an undergraduate student. To be an Academic All-American, a golfer had to have at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA, be a starter or major reserve, and have spent at least one calendar year at their current school. Mouw, a senior, averaged 70.74 this season, tying Hitchner in the Waves record books. He has finished with six top 10s and nine top 20s in tournaments this season. He had 18 under-par rounds, which is tied for eighth in Pepperdine history. Mouw is ranked 22nd by Golf week/Sagarin, 23rd by Golfstat and sixth by PGA TOUR U. Choi has had ten top-20 finishes this season, five top-10 finishes and 17 rounds below par. The golfer is ranked 16th by Golfstat, 42nd by Golf week/Sagarin, and 11th by PGA TOUR U. Choi had an average of 70.93 this season, 11th in Pepperdine history. Gifford finished the season with an average of 72.21. He finished six times in the top 20 and was 14 under. The golfer is ranked 51st by PGA Tour U, 117th by Golfstat and 131st by Golf week/Sagarine. The Waves golf season ended in late May with NCAA Championship match play. Like that: As Loading… Related

