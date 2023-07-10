The dress that women have loved for 150 years

OWhat did the British give to the world? There are things we were taught in school, from seed drills to steam engines. And the things that, for my part, I had no idea. Did you know, for example, that we invented the first mass-produced toothbrush? It was invented around 1780 by a certain William Addis who, while in prison, determined that using a rag with soot and salt to clean his teeth was in fact not a very effective way to get rid of it.

But I happen to think one of our greatest inventions is what used to be called the tea robe, a term that got its start, courtesy of Liberty of London, in the 1870s . It was when the stores fashion department or costume department as it was then known was headed by Edward William Godwin. The architect-designer was known for his interest in the aesthetic movement and, related, in the aesthetics of clothing. Think of clothes that, among other things, were less restrictive than other fashions at the time, and usually had an oriental flavor.

The tea dress was inspired by the more forgiving garments worn across Asia, as well as the dresses of medieval Europe and ancient Greece. Not only was it designed, as the name suggests, to drink tea in, but it was also meant to be worn shock-free! a corset.

This meant that a lady did not need the help of a maid to dress herself. How surprising that a garment that could be considered an exemplification of a somewhat retro brand of femininity has, in truth, played a key role in our sartorial liberation. But let’s not get too carried away. You couldn’t be seen in her tea dress back then. Good God no. It was strictly to be worn indoors and in front of family and close friends only.

These days, summer without a tea dress or three isn’t summer as far as I’m concerned. It’s probably floral, it’s probably slightly floaty, and it propels me and countless other women through this month and into the next. We love tea dresses for the same reason our predecessors did, because they’re effortless and bulky. Even better, we can wear them outside our homes.

The genre has become so ubiquitous that it is now more generically referred to as a sundress. After all, we’re just as likely to drink a Campari and a soda as a cup of tea.

Ridley London Layla Dress, 499

Given the backstory, it’s no surprise that many of the top brands for the most luxurious iterations are British. Like Ridley London, for example, whose styles are made to order by seamstresses in the capital and can therefore be easily altered, whether it’s that different sizing at the top and bottom or a raised or lowered hem. Particularly striking is the Layla dress in sun and cloud print silk in bright blue, green and yellow tones (499, ridleylondon.com).

Catherine Prevosts Allegra dress, 795

Then there’s Catherine Prevost, whose bold use of color is so celebratory. I love the Allegra high neck midi in a pink floral ombr (795, catherineprevost.com). And Wiggy Kit, which is unbeatable on the upscale beach-bar equation and/or making your backyard feel like it’s Harbor Island. Her Market linen dress has become a well-deserved classic, with its combination of feminine transparency and masculine white shirt placket. This season, it’s rendered in a lovely floral red on blue (395, wiggykit.fr).

Dress Wiggy Kits Market, 395

And don’t forget London-based Saloni, whose stunning deployment of so-called print placement is knocking points (not to mention flowers and stars) from the competition. Its popular Léa model, with its 1940s silhouette and pretty covered buttons, is available in a myriad of different materials. Particularly flattering is the Lupins print, available in three colours, which deploys contrasting patterns judiciously positioned to sculpt your curves (720, saloniworld.com).

Salonis Lea Dress In Blush Lupins, 720

The label’s founder, Saloni Lodha, grew up in India, so maybe that’s not strictly my UK thesis is the best. Yet, in truth, that means her brand resonates even more with the hybrid origins of the tea dress. I was inspired by the sarees of my childhood, says Lodha. The colors, the textiles, the unstructured but elegant way they draped the body. I wanted to create dresses that did the same thing, subtly shaping the body with prints while giving a woman the freedom to do whatever she wanted while wearing it.

The freedom to do what I want. It’s my kind of summer dress.