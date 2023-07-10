Fashion
The dress that women have loved for 150 years
OWhat did the British give to the world? There are things we were taught in school, from seed drills to steam engines. And the things that, for my part, I had no idea. Did you know, for example, that we invented the first mass-produced toothbrush? It was invented around 1780 by a certain William Addis who, while in prison, determined that using a rag with soot and salt to clean his teeth was in fact not a very effective way to get rid of it.
But I happen to think one of our greatest inventions is what used to be called the tea robe, a term that got its start, courtesy of Liberty of London, in the 1870s . It was when the stores fashion department or costume department as it was then known was headed by Edward William Godwin. The architect-designer was known for his interest in the aesthetic movement and, related, in the aesthetics of clothing. Think of clothes that, among other things, were less restrictive than other fashions at the time, and usually had an oriental flavor.
The tea dress was inspired by the more forgiving garments worn across Asia, as well as the dresses of medieval Europe and ancient Greece. Not only was it designed, as the name suggests, to drink tea in, but it was also meant to be worn shock-free! a corset.
This meant that a lady did not need the help of a maid to dress herself. How surprising that a garment that could be considered an exemplification of a somewhat retro brand of femininity has, in truth, played a key role in our sartorial liberation. But let’s not get too carried away. You couldn’t be seen in her tea dress back then. Good God no. It was strictly to be worn indoors and in front of family and close friends only.
These days, summer without a tea dress or three isn’t summer as far as I’m concerned. It’s probably floral, it’s probably slightly floaty, and it propels me and countless other women through this month and into the next. We love tea dresses for the same reason our predecessors did, because they’re effortless and bulky. Even better, we can wear them outside our homes.
The genre has become so ubiquitous that it is now more generically referred to as a sundress. After all, we’re just as likely to drink a Campari and a soda as a cup of tea.
Ridley London Layla Dress, 499
Given the backstory, it’s no surprise that many of the top brands for the most luxurious iterations are British. Like Ridley London, for example, whose styles are made to order by seamstresses in the capital and can therefore be easily altered, whether it’s that different sizing at the top and bottom or a raised or lowered hem. Particularly striking is the Layla dress in sun and cloud print silk in bright blue, green and yellow tones (499, ridleylondon.com).
Catherine Prevosts Allegra dress, 795
Then there’s Catherine Prevost, whose bold use of color is so celebratory. I love the Allegra high neck midi in a pink floral ombr (795, catherineprevost.com). And Wiggy Kit, which is unbeatable on the upscale beach-bar equation and/or making your backyard feel like it’s Harbor Island. Her Market linen dress has become a well-deserved classic, with its combination of feminine transparency and masculine white shirt placket. This season, it’s rendered in a lovely floral red on blue (395, wiggykit.fr).
Dress Wiggy Kits Market, 395
And don’t forget London-based Saloni, whose stunning deployment of so-called print placement is knocking points (not to mention flowers and stars) from the competition. Its popular Léa model, with its 1940s silhouette and pretty covered buttons, is available in a myriad of different materials. Particularly flattering is the Lupins print, available in three colours, which deploys contrasting patterns judiciously positioned to sculpt your curves (720, saloniworld.com).
Salonis Lea Dress In Blush Lupins, 720
The label’s founder, Saloni Lodha, grew up in India, so maybe that’s not strictly my UK thesis is the best. Yet, in truth, that means her brand resonates even more with the hybrid origins of the tea dress. I was inspired by the sarees of my childhood, says Lodha. The colors, the textiles, the unstructured but elegant way they draped the body. I wanted to create dresses that did the same thing, subtly shaping the body with prints while giving a woman the freedom to do whatever she wanted while wearing it.
The freedom to do what I want. It’s my kind of summer dress.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/the-rebellious-history-of-the-tea-dress-times-luxury-krp38zftm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Joko Widodo Visits Autonomous Villages PLN Take Care of Waibu Inspiration Park
- Wow! Check out these TV beauties who donned bridal looks inspired by Bollywood actresses
- The five key players who contributed to the qualification for the Cricket World Cup for the Netherlands
- The dress that women have loved for 150 years
- AI doctor? Google is already testing AI chatbots similar to Bard and ChatGPT in hospitals
- Janet Yellens’ trip to China: 3 takeaways
- BJP chairman meets party leaders from southern states
- Still ‘no’ to Sweden’s NATO bid, Erdogan tells Biden
- Allisen Corpuz wins US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach
- ‘I was so angry’: Liam Payne addresses controversial Logan Paul interview | Entertainment
- Pirates make LSU’s Paul Skenes top pick of 2023 MLB draft
- Pepperdine’s male golfers named All-Americans • The Malibu Times