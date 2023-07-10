Influencers boost Wimbledon clothing range as club benefits from tenniscore | Wimbledon

Wimbledon is working with influencers to promote its clothing line for the first time in its 146-year history. Breaking with tradition, the club hired style influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers to appeal to younger audiences.

Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, better known as Melissas Wardrobe, who is the stylist for rapper Stormzys, normally posts pictures of herself in Prada and Victoria Beckham. This week the 32-year-old Londoner, who has 314,000 Instagram followers and is one of Britain’s biggest fashion influencers, posted a picture of an Oxford 85 shirt from Wimbledon’s new semi-formal collection.

Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, aka Melissas Wardrobe, wears an Oxford 85 shirt from the Wimbledon collection. Photography: melissaswardrobe

The club is trying to reach out to a wider and younger audience with the lineup benefiting from the rise of tenniscore, an emerging fashion based on the sport. The capsule collection for men and women, sold exclusively online, includes 55 pleated miniskirts, 89 varsity sweatshirts, and cotton chino pants and shorts.

An All England Club spokesperson said: This is the first time Wimbledon has worked with influencers in this capacity. We have chosen to work with true taste makers known for their preference for high quality, ambitious brands. They beautifully styled the Collection, to demonstrate its versatility.

The Collection is not just for Wimbledon; it consists of timeless staples that can be worn on and off the pitch.

Fashion broadcaster Polly Sayer, who has partnerships with brands such as Next and Reiss, told her 162,000 Instagram followers she is buzzing with working with the club.

If you love Wimbledon as much as I do, you might want to check out the Wimbledon Collection. Her own fashion collection designed in-house using ethical fabrics and manufacturing methods, the pieces are designed to be worn on and off the pitch and are very chic, she added.

David Hewitt, head of retail and merchandise at Wimbledon, said the club was trying to go beyond sportswear with the release. He added that the club was inviting guests to wear something from Wimbledon to Wimbledon for the first time.

It comes after tennis stars such as Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the 21-year-old Italian and men’s world number 8, struck deals with designer fashion brands. The players have become known for their style on and off the pitch.

Former tennis star Boris Becker tried to cash in on the trend by launching his own clothing boutique in Istanbul, Turkey. On Friday, the three-time Wimbledon men’s singles champion, who served eight months of a two-and-a-half-year sentence for concealing 2.5million in assets and loans in a bankruptcy fraud case, issued a statement. visit to the boutique, named Boris Becker.