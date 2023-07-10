Beyonce’s Mesh Chain Tiffany Dress on Renaissance Tour: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Courtesy of Parkwood Beyonces tour looks have been killing since she started the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR in Europe and her latest mini dress is no exception. The superstar, 41, stunned in a custom chainlink dress by Elsa Peretti line from Tiffany & Co. as she took the stage in Toronto, Canada on Saturday, July 8. The sexy Barely There number shimmered and dazzled under the lights as she wowed the audience at Rogers Center during the long gig, which made generation headlines for her diverse outfits. This one in particular left little to the imagination, but Beyonc pulled it off better than anyone. The one-of-a-kind dress was inspired by some of late jewelry designers’ most famous designs: Diamonds by the Yard and Mesh. Sparkling chains that mimicked fabric were embellished with bazel-set stones for the ultimate sparkle and sultry look and feel. According to Tiffany & Co., the handcrafted dress took more than 200 hours to make and was created from 150 feet of mesh ribbon woven with 300,000 rings through the mesh, side panels and shoulders. Beyonc accessorized the gorgeous dress with additional jewelry from the brand, including Vintage Tiffany & Co. Swirl earrings in gold and diamonds, as well as a Custom Tiffany & Co. Victoria Diamond anklet in platinum. the old The Child of Fates The member has had a working relationship with the New York-based jewelry company since 2021. Alongside her husband Jay Z and daughterblue ivy, 11, the Love On Top singer starred in the brand’s About Love campaign, in which Queen Bey wore the one and only Tiffany Yellow Diamond. The legendary stone, made famous by Audrey Hepburn In Breakfast at Tiffany’sis known to be one of the largest yellow diamonds ever found at 287.42 carats in 1878. Lady Gaga also sported the $30 million stone while attending the 2019 Oscars as a nominee, as did the American socialite Mrs. E. Sheldon Whitehouse in 1957, meaning only four women have worn the necklace in history. Beyonc has shown no signs of slowing down since her Paris tour began last May, visiting cities including London, Barcelona and Amsterdam. Last night’s show in Toronto marks its first appearance in North America, with upcoming cities including Nashville, Chicago and Detroit. The mom of three is expected to be on the road until her last show in Kansas City on October 1, unless the tour is extended. It should be noted that the star canceled his concert in Pittsburgh on August 3, but no explanation has yet been given. More about Beyonce Hot Items Currently trendy now



