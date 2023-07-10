Fashion
Fans are praising the power of facial hair after Will Poulter debuted his new look at Paris Fashion Week
Will Poulter has been turning fans’ heads after taking a fresh look at this year’s Paris Fashion Week.
THE Bear star, 30, was seen at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 show in June with a mustache and slight facial hair framing his chin and jawline.
Although the actor made his debut over two weeks ago, fans started to sit up and take notice of his dapper looks after he shared photos on social media.
A tweet that has been viewed more than 8.7 million times featuring a trio of photos of Poulter smiling at the camera was shared by a user who goes by the handle @fatfabfeminist.
She wrote: HELLO?? POULTER??? DO YOU WANT TO LAUGH???
In another tweet, she said: I can’t express the reaction I had to these photos but oh my god.
Others admired his glow, with one person writing: I always thought he was really cute in a goofy way, I’m so glad he grew into his skin.
This man had the craziest glow, said another, while a third added: This should confirm that growing a bear increases your attractiveness tenfold.
In another eulogy for facial hair, another said: Facial hair needs to be audited and governed by a centralized agency because how this just changed my whole world view of this man gives me a boost .
One person wrote: A light beard will always help frame and slim the face, helping you look aesthetically pleasing and elevating the look from a boy to a MAN.
Go Will Poulter! (Gone are the days when you’ll be compared to Sid from toy story haha)
On social media, Poulter has sometimes been compared to the animated character of Sid in the Toy Story franchise. In May, he revealed he had even once been mistaken for Sid while at a urinal in Los Angeles, after a man turned to him and asked if he was in the Pixar animated movie.
I don’t mean to be rude. I also appreciate that there’s a meme swirling around me, I dressed up as Sid from Toy Story for anti-bullying week. So, probably, I didn’t help my case. But [Toy Story came out in] 1995. I was two years old. And they weren’t doing it live, he said.
THE guardians of the galaxy The star wore a short-sleeved white collared shirt with sleek chinos and pale green clogs under a pale multicolored trench coat at the fashion show.
In terms of looks, Poulter is also known for his very expressive arched eyebrows. He opened up about his personal style in a 2022 interview with British GQin which he revealed he was a big sneakerhead, referencing his love for sneakers.
He said that when he was younger he imitated other people’s style without really knowing what I was doing, but now knows which labels really match my personality.
Poulter named Frank Ocean, Robert Pattinson and Michaela Coel as celebrities whose sense of style he admires.
I love it too and I can probably only dream of collaborating with a brand on a collection, he added. I’m actually a big sneakerhead, I had to tell myself that I won’t be spending any money on Flight Club today, but a sneaker collaboration would be pretty cool to do.
