Ralph Lauren back on the catwalks at New York Fashion Week

Ralph Lauren returns to New York Fashion Week in September. The designer plans to hold a women’s fashion show on the evening of September 8, helping to give the week a significant boost. The exact location has yet to be revealed, and it was unclear if the show would also feature menswear. No more WWD The last time Lauren put on a show during NYFW It was Sept. 7, 2019, when he set up Ralphs Club, a swanky supper club at 48 Wall Street, where Laurens’ surprise performer was Janelle Mone, who took the stage after the fashion show and sang old standards. Since then, Lauren has hosted off-schedule shows in Los Angeles and New York later in the season. Lauren’s latest U.S. fashion show took place at the grounds of the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California on October 13, 2022, which attracted the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Diane Keaton, Laura Dern, John Legend and Lily Collins. There he showed Ralph Lauren Women’s and men’s collections and Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren and Childrenswear. Before that, he hosted a show on March 22, 2022, where he transformed a gallery at the Museum of Modern Art into a sleek replica of his Fifth Avenue apartment, and hosted guests for cocktails and a show, which which WWD reported as a turning point. for the brand in terms of cool runway. Guests included Mone, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Shalom Harlow, Jessica Chastain and Tyson Beckford. Other fashion show events he held to showcase his collections were the 50th anniversary celebration at the Bethesda Terrace and Fountain in Central Park on September 7, 2018, where he showed the women’s collection, looks for Double RL’s western-inspired men and a multi-generational finale, followed by a gala dinner and the caf society show at its downtown store on February 7, 2019. The story continues After a four-year absence, the couturier returned to the Milan men’s calendar on June 16 with his Purple Label collection, titled Dolce Vita, which he presented at the Ralph Lauren Palace. In other news, Ralph Lauren is once again the official apparel sponsor of Wimbledon in London, which runs until July 16. Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

