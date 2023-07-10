Why Men in Skirts Are Still Stigmatized: A Journey to the Roots of Misogynistic Bias | Culture

A few days ago, at a luncheon celebrating the opening of an art exhibition, a diner expressed surprise at discovering that a newly appointed male director of a major Spanish museum often appears in public dressed in ‘a skirt. Perhaps interpreting his companions’ mute responses as disbelief, he pulled out his phone and showed a series of photos in which the director in question appeared in a skirt, an image that anyone who knows him has seen on several occasions. occasions. It bothers me, because it’s not normal, explained the offended party. The situation reminded me of the recent case of several footballers being photographed at a wedding with designer bags dangling from their shoulders, which sparked furious homophobic comments on social media.

At the time, I attributed the reaction to the fact that the world of football still harbors vestiges of a masculinity based on homophobia and misogyny. The situation I described at the beginning played out in much more civilized terms, but I was surprised and disturbed that it happened in the art world. I realized how naive I had been and how necessary it was to question one’s own beliefs.

Traditional Scottish Edwardian dress from the early 20th century. Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

When in 1984 Jean-Paul Gaultier paraded men in skirts on the catwalks, it seemed logical to believe that the trend would become widespread in the years to come. One would imagine that a typical office worker would walk to work every morning wearing a pleated skirt. In an article that year published in the New York Times, titled Men’s Skirts? Yes and no, the writer quotes another French designer, Daniel Hechter, who says it was the biggest thing in fashion for 20 years, likening it to the scandal when women started wearing pants. Gaultier himself pointed out the obvious: men and women can wear the same clothes and still be men and women. Issey Miyake added: “It all came from the streets. My three assistants wear miniskirts.

Expectations were high. But they were frustrated.

It is true that it is no longer surprising to see male designers, actors, pop stars and other pop culture personalities appear in public in skirts. Ezra Miller, Marc Jacobs, Kanye West and Diddy have all done it.

And gender fluidity has long influenced the fashion world, through the hand of Palomo, Rick Owens, Raf Simons and Vivienne Westwood. There are precedents like David Bowie and Miguel Bos in the 70s and 80s, or the 1993 story of the magazine Miss in which members of Nirvana posed for photographer Stéphane Sednaoui in colorful patterned clothing. But after 40 years, none of this has given the skirt a permanent position in men’s wardrobes.

Clothing is loaded with cultural connotations. The skirt continues to carry the weight of a Western tradition only decades old. The Western adjective is important, as other regions include the sarong, izaar, dhoti, and hakama, among many others, all types of skirts worn by men.

A man in a skirt does not usurp a garment that belongs intrinsically to women. Images from antiquity show men and women dressed in skirt-like garments. Even in societies with distinct gender roles, such as ancient Greece or imperial Rome, everyone wore different types of tunics, to which Roman citizens added the toga. Today we would call the outfit a dress. The uniform of the Roman legions included a short tunic that came out from under the armor in what could be interpreted as a miniskirt. It is said that when the soldiers saw the trousers (braccae) worn by the Gauls, they found them suspiciously effeminate. Eventually, however, they adopted them for their forays into countries with cooler climates.

At that time, France had already positioned itself at the forefront of style. In the Middle Ages, women and men of all origins wore clothing that took the form of a skirt, with a shorter version for men. As can be seen in any visit to a museum, in the early modern era upper-class men were unrestrained in their attire, sporting sequins, high heels, jewellery, bows, lace and wigs, nor were they willing to do without the skirt. In the middle of the 17th century, a garment called rhingrave, ruffled breeches in the shape of a skirt, swept over the courts of France and England: Louis XIV and Charles II had their portraits painted there. In the middle of the following century, the climate marked by the Enlightenment brought simpler outfits, then the industrial revolution accelerated the trend.

What the British psychoanalyst John Flgel called the Great Resignation happened. In practice, it was a double resignation, chosen and imposed. Men did away with ornaments, including skirts, and adopted the dark, restrained, and practical trouser suit uniform, which, with slight variations, has survived to the present day. Meanwhile, the skirt, along with the rest of the arsenal, was left to the exclusive disposal of women to emphasize their role as a decorative object without voice or vote in the new male-dominated capitalism. Added to the handicapping effect of this skirt, now made up of yards and yards of fabric and armed with structures that gave it excessive volume, was the corset.

For a long time, women were doubly asphyxiated: in the literal sense by this latest garment, and in the figurative sense by a society that stifled in them any ambition for autonomy.

Actor Alan Cumming wearing a skirt at an event in 2015. Ilya S. Savenok

Therefore, the terms skirt and woman are closely linked in Western societies. The skirt has become a metonym for designating women, almost always from a misogynistic perspective: the coda in a skirt designates a feminine version and therefore worse male achievements. In 1882, the writer Marcelino Menndez Pelayo called the work of his colleague Concepcin Arenal philosophy in skirts. In 1914, Ortega y Gasset defined the literary character of Emma Bovary as a Don Quixote in skirts. It’s ironic that during this century, Pope Francis referred to feminism as machismo with skirts (a phrase he later retracted), while the church is the only institution where men have continued to don clothing. One of the most memorable songs from the Disney musical Mary PoppinsSister Suffragette, began with the verse Were clearly soldiers with petticoats (the petticoat: a skirt under the skirt).

If we are drawn into a culture war, perhaps a museum director like the one mentioned at the beginning of this article will remain a ferocious soldier in a skirt, like the suffragettes were over a century ago. In their time, they were described as radical, even crazy, for having demanded something, the right to vote for women. Today, a skirt on a male body is still a piece of clothing, but because it is out of the ordinary and challenges 19th century notions of gender, it is also a political statement.

Footballer Borja Iglesias in December 2022 carrying a handbag. Leaves by Borja B. (Getty Images)

