Eve Arnolds forgot photographs of the Harlem fashion scene in the 1950s

As a photographer, you have to accept the fact that you invade the privacy of others, commented Eve Arnold in a BBC documentary in the 1980s.

She expressed doubts about his professional relationship with Marilyn Monroe and his intimate portrayals of the actress that would establish Arnold as one of the leading photojournalists of the 20th century. But Arnold, who died in 2012, could also have talked about another little-known project: his year-long behind-the-scenes study of community fashion shows in Harlem, shot in black and white early in his career at the start of his career. career. 1950s. A selection of these images are on display in West Sussex as part of To Know About Women: The Photography of Eve Arnold, a retrospective which opened this month at Newlands House Gallery in Petworth.

It was a time when the mainstream fashion industry was all-white and black women were not considered customers, says Maya Binkin, artistic director of the gallery, which curated the exhibit. The models Arnold photographed made the clothes themselves and performed shows in rented venues for paying black audiences. It was a whole developed professional scene. And Arnold was everywhere: present, but invisible.

The Harlem series was Arnold’s first assignment. What she produced was a nuanced study of style, elegance and self-reliance, captured just before the Civil Rights Movement in the United States.

The photographs of models, often in flux, and the teams of agents, dressers, make-up artists and security guards who surrounded them, exude energy and action. In the early 1950s, Arnolds reportage approach to fashion photography (Binkin describes it as slow journalism) was unusual, an antecedent to the ubiquitous backstage shots of 1990s models. But it had nothing to do with the contemporary static, posed editorial images of studio-shot white models by 1950s Arnolds contemporaries, such as Nina Leen or Richard Avedon.

Two young black models checking their makeup backstage, 1950 Eve Arnold Estate



At times, Arnolds Harlem’s photographs seem so intimate as to disrupt this invasion of privacy she acknowledged.

Arnolds star is Charlotte Stribling, a young model known as Fabulous and recognizable by her hair, dyed silky blonde and wrapped in braids around her ears. In one shot, Stribling bends down to get out of his underwear, with his back to the camera. It’s a moment of inhibition and rushed action where the model changes costume but there is little vulnerability in her nudity. She might laugh at us, especially because she and her dresser are laughing.

Arnold would later note that Stribling changed her gait when she first met her, the moment the novice photographer realized his camera was still intrusive.

In another photo, a bright Stribling waits backstage for her cue at the same fashion show, held in the Abyssinian Baptist Church on West 138th Street in 1950. Arnold surprises Stribling as she emerges from the shadow clad in a sumptuous evening gown, her hair framing her expectant face like a nimbus, as a security guard hovers behind her.

Binkin says Arnold achieved the effect without artificial lighting. It would be about going back to the darkroom and praying for something to come out, she said. But she turns the dark church to her advantage.

Stribling waits backstage at a fashion show in Harlem at the 1950 Eve Arnold Estate



Arnold was born in Philadelphia in 1912 to a poor, working-class Jewish family. She shot the Harlem series while taking a short course at New York’s New School for Social Research, run by Alexey Brodovitch, the legendary art director of Harpers Bazaar (Brodovitch had also taught Avedon and Irving Penn).

She was in her late thirties when she joined Brodovitch’s course, at a time when her marriage was failing and she had left her job at a film processing factory in search of intellectual stimulation.

Brodovitch entrusted her with the subject of fashion. She had heard of the 300 shows that took place every year in Harlem, and contacted the modeling agencies that put them on to ask if she could document them. Perhaps his maturity worked in his favor, allowing his Harlem subjects to relax in his presence. Arnold was 20 years older than most role models.

Like Arnold, we become present but invisible in their world. The photographer was a reluctant figure, a low-key presence more interested in her subjects than herself attracting attention, says Binkin.

Arnold sent his images of Harlem to American fashion magazines hoping for publication, but none, including Harpers Bazaar, published them, a refusal Binkin attributes to racism. Arnold found a British taker, Picture Post, who aired the series on an eight-page spread, although Arnold was unhappy with the accompanying text, which she said distorted the broadcasts.

Two young black models backstage at a show at Harlem’s Abyssinian Church, 1950 Eve Arnold Estate



Either way, the Harlem series caused a stir with readers and eventually led to an invitation for Arnold to join Magnum Photos, the prestigious photography agency with Inge Morath one of its first two female members. Membership would lead to a 60-year international career, including as a Sunday Times photographer from the early 1960s to the 1980s.

Arnolds Harlem snaps are disconcerting in many ways. Some show models applying skin bleaching creams and straightening their hair, a common practice at the time, but unlike another sequence of Arnold Black is Beautiful portraits also on display at Newlands, taken almost 20 years later in 1968.

Here are two subjects from a new generation of black women educated in the civil rights era, who advocated pride in black features: Arlene Hawkins, model and owner of Arlene Hawkins Cosmetics, a beauty brand for skin and hair blacks, and Cicely Tyson, an actress whose face appeared on the cover of Miles Davis’ 1967 album Wizard and later became his wife. Tyson and Hawkins are shown with natural hair.

Harlem fashion shows have continued in various forms since Arnold shot them down. By the 1970s, the scene had produced the Harlem Institute of Fashion and the Black Fashion Museum, although both organizations closed in the early 2000s. More recently, the Harlems Fashion Row agency, which represents black designers and brands , opened New York Fashion Week in September 2022.

Marilyn Monroe photographed by Eve Arnold in Hollywood, 1960 Eve Arnold Estate



Binkin and Newlands manager Nicola Jones made efforts to track down those involved in the early 1950s shows filmed by Arnold, including Stribling and the other models, without success. They would be over 90 by now, Jones says. Hawkins, too, they were unable to trace; Tyson passed away in 2021. Someone told me Fabulous’ agent became good friends with Eve, stayed in touch and came to her funeral, Binkin says, although she found out he had since died.

Their main sources for the story have been Arnold’s own documents, including his memoirs and the recollections of his son, Frank.

During his career, Arnold will alternate between taking portraits of famous people, in particular Monroe, and photojournalism which echoes this first mission. She returned to record black American society again and again, often when few mainstream magazines were interested.

In the early 1960s, she went on to document the Nation of Islam black supremacist movement, championed by Malcolm X, for 18 months for a series eventually published in Esquire. Later assignments for the Sunday Times included recording people often working women in China, Afghanistan, Russia and South Africa.

The Harlem series recorded an important moment in African American fashion that probably would have been undocumented without it.

Maybe her style of fashion photography reportage would have happened anyway, it was the obvious next step, Binkin says. But she did it first. His camera turned ordinary people into something special.

To Know About Women: The Photography of Eve Arnold is at Newlands House Gallery until 7 January 2024

