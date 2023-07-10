‘A tough sell to CEOs’: Fashion sustainability takes a hit in today’s economy

Fashion sustainability faces challenges as materials companies with better solutions struggle to gain adequate support.

On July 30, American company Bolt Threads announced in surprise that it had stopped production of its mycelium-based leather alternative, Mylo, launched in 2018. Bolt Threads has raised a total of $213 million, the most recently with a Series D. round funding in 2018. The company did not respond to a request for comment,

An alternative leather made from mushrooms, Mylo was one of the most promising innovative fashion materials to date. It’s been used by the likes of Stella McCartney, who worked with the company to test and develop Mylo from 2016. In 2022, her brand launched the Frayme bag made from this material.

In 2020, McCartney recruited Adidas and Kering to form the Mylo consortium, intended to help evolve the material. The Mylo material was then used on a trial basis by both companies. Adidas has tested it in its Stan Smith sneakers, while Kering’s Balenciaga has also used it in trial products. However, Mylo didn’t reach commercialization beyond the Frayme bag, which came with a hefty price tag of $2,000.

While Bolt Threads is currently looking for a Mylo investor to take it to wider commercialization, it has suspended production for the time being. According to the company, the reason for the pause is that investors have turned to other opportunities, including AI. But other factors, listed below, likely also contributed to the company’s financial inability to continue Mylo production.

Meeting the three Ps: Price, performance and planet

Hardware innovation brands are usually in the lab stage when they gain brand and manufacturer interest. Ultimately, producing the material at the required scale is the challenge.

Elyse Weiner, marketing partner at investment firm Material Impact and CMO at material innovation firm Gen Phoenix, said, “The performance element, sustainability or planet considerations, and price parity are metrics really significant that a company must achieve. Startups often struggle to meet these requirements, and so can [only] develop laboratory-scale or limited-edition production. This [will suffice]from a marketing perspective, but until a brand can meet all three requirements, it simply won’t be able to enter the mainstream.

Gen Phoenix worked with Coach on the recent launch of their sustainable sub-brand, Coachtopia. Additionally, he teams up with Doc Martens and Jaguar to scale the brands’ production of alternative leather materials. It began by serving the aviation, rail and bus industries, earning a strong reputation for producing sustainable recycled leather over the past 15 years.

Right now, most leathers are selling in that $2 to $5 per square foot range, said Luke Haverhals, founder of material innovation company Natural Fiber Welding, which produced plastic-free Mirum leather for Allbirds and Ralph Lauren. Alternative leather that doesn’t offer brands better margins is a tough sell to CEOs, he said.

Create the right chords

In recent years, offtake agreements have become between startups working with brands and manufacturers.Carlo Centoze, CEO of textile innovation and intellectual property company HeiQ, described levies as a brand making a deal with a value chain partner that involves a blind agreement on price, quality and quantity of ‘a material she will be purchasing over the next five years.

The offtake agreement is a bankable agreement. A startup can take that deal and go to the bank and get credit on it, and then deliver on it, Centoze said. It was through a purchase agreement that Hugo Boss CEO Daniel Grieder directly invested in HeiQs polyester replacement cellulose yarn when it was in the laboratory stage in 2022.

And, through investment firm Collab Fund, Ralph Lauren, Allbirds and Stella McCartney have all taken risks investing in Natural Fibe Welding through a co-ownership model.

Levies protect the brand, while upfront investments provide more stability to the startup. Hard buy deals do not exist in the fashion industry, as they always depend on performance, cost and scale. [set] criteria, and only then can the brands complete the transaction, Haverhals said.

This could have hurt Mylo’s success. You can sign the documents very early in the [development] process, but it’s going to be very conditional, Haverhals said. It’s a game of cat and mouse that everyone plays when it comes to underwriting a business. This includes brands, startups, and investors. It’s a complicated mix of trying to specify things on paper that account for risk taking and letting time play out.

For its part, Gen Phoenix has established 10-year plans with its partner brands, compared to the usual five. It’s not the traditional boilerplate contractual arrangement between material suppliers and big brands, Weiner said. A startup cannot be penalized for bumps along the way; which could put them out of business. Instead, the 10-year journey is about collaborating together. He says, “Let’s think about the spirit of this relationship and then co-develop a contract that honors that with language that protects both partners and encourages managed risk-taking.”

Managing risk in a tough economy

Ultimately, the cost of not investing in new technology will likely outweigh the pain points currently experienced by brands that invest in hardware innovation. By working globally, we have seen that European brands are much faster and understand that increased sustainability will soon be needed, said Tricia Carey, commercial director of Renewcell. Renewcell is one of the world’s leading textile-to-textile materials innovators, working with brands like H&M. American brands are mostly trying to figure out what material innovation really means to them.

The issues in the near future will be about access to sustainable materials and the penalties if you don’t comply. So it’s actually going to cost more in the long run if you don’t innovate and change, especially when it comes to extended product liability, Carey said, referring to the EU. regulations should affect brands selling to Europe.

What excites us as investors are the technologies and materials that can move the needle of sustainability today, Weiner said. Our belief is that the riskiest option for brands is to do nothing or to do something too slowly. Senior management usually gets that. True category leader organizations will understand that this new environment, this climate crisis, demands more risk.

It’s the brands that take risks that will be rewarded, if they can survive the macro environment. For its part, Coach sold its Coachtopia products twice within two days of launch, showing the potential of scalable hardware innovations.