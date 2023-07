Face-to-face fashion: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kiara Advani or Janhvi Kapoor; Who wore the floral saree best?

We all love flowers, right? They set the perfect romantic and fuss-free vibe, and no one knows better than our favorite actress who can recreate a magical fusion from a basic floral saree. They certainly help us incorporate cheerful prints into our wardrobes. It’s no news that Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are obsessed with traditional outfits, especially sarees. Stunners are often seen wearing resplendent sarees, suits at promotional events and at the airport – all worth noting. Samantha’s saree look is an ideal look for bridesmaids

Samantha recently shared a photo of herself wearing a simple and lightweight floral saree from her own fashion brand, Saaki. The look clearly celebrates the versatility of floral curtains and lightweight chiffon fabrics which are very much in trend. Samantha Ruth Prabhu styled her vibrant floral prints on beige chiffon fabric with a sleeveless blouse. She topped off her look with minimal makeup, rosy cheeks and pink lips. The Oh Baby actress accessorized the look with fancy bracelets that managed to grab all the attention. Kiara Advani romance floral prints

While promoting her movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani wore a white and pink floral sari by Varun Bahl. She draped the blush pink organza saree over a sexy mirror-embellished blouse. She upped the alluring and feminine aesthetic by accessorizing the look with a pair of statement earrings from Curio Cottage. Beauty-wise, Kiara completed the look with soft, rosy makeup, a high ponytail and glossy lips. Loving every bit of this look and how!! Jahnvi Kapoor and her love for flowers By Raw Mango, Janvhi Kapoor’s saree is covered in white, pink and salmon floral prints, which is a perfect buy for a millennial bride. Styled by Mohit Rai, Bawaal beauty Janhvi Kapoor left her hair loose and topped off the look with minimal makeup, eye-catching kohl-rimmed eyes, neutral lip color and a little bindi. Her accessories included silver pendants and bracelets. Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani or Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha, the actresses are very popular in chiffons and organzas. The trendy mirrored border of each drape adds an essence and elegance to the old. It’s all about colors and prints! READ ALSO : Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser: Alia Bhatts 9 Vibrant and Sexy Saree That Blown Us Away

