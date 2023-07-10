The undeniable outfit combo of the season







Christian Vierig/Getty Images Warmer weather tends to call for minimal layers involving open-toed shoes like sandals, but lately we’ve seen boots take over, especially dresses paired with boots. While dresses and sandals always make for a comfortable outfit, influencers, celebrities, and fashion designers are increasingly liking the dress and boots combo. Throughout Fashion Week, celebrities such as ZoeSaldana showed up in gorgeous dresses and knee-high boots. Dresses and boots are versatile and you don’t have to wait to wear your favorite combat boots until the cold weather hits. There’s so much room to put your own spin on summer dresses and boots. Switch up your style with cowboy boots, thigh high boots or high heels; it’s the perfect way to get out of your comfort zone. Choose something you wouldn’t normally wear and flaunt it. Use colors, patterns, textures and accessories to enhance your outfit. Long dresses are often the “it girl” summer dresses, as they can be styled to be elegant or casual. Pair them with short or tall boots to show off exposed skin. Plus, layer them with leather jackets or chunky cardigans to keep you warm. There are so many possible combinations that dresses and boots can easily become your go-to outfit for every season.

Maxi green flowers and white cowgirl boots Maxi dresses with spaghetti straps are both light and flirty. They can be paired with tall cowgirl boots for the perfect cowgirl style outfit. For example, this green white floral maxi dress is the perfect fairytale dream dress you could wear to a tea party. However, when combined with white cowgirl boots, it gives the whole look an elevated cowgirl vibe. Wear the dress and boots with a fun white cowgirl hat to tie the look together and accessorize with gold jewelry such as necklaces and rings.

Add an eyelet belt to your long dress Belts are often underestimated when styling an outfit. Flowy dresses can sometimes hide your shape, so using a belt is a great way to cinch the dress in and show off your waistline. This long black dress with red flowers is beautiful on its own. However, when paired with an eyelet belt with a chain, it highlights the waist and adds an edgy touch to the overall look. Also, black combat boots pair perfectly with darker colors.

Wear a hat with your dress and boots If you don’t like wearing tall boots with long dresses, consider a short, flowy dress instead. This brown floral print dress is perfect for a girls’ brunch, as it’s comfortable, stylish and suitable for warm weather. The hat adds the right amount of chicness. You can pair this look with a traditional cowgirl hat or a woven straw fedora to add texture to the outfit. Otherwise, accessorize it with silver bracelets or a delicate necklace.

Incorporate vintage pieces Adding timeless vintage pieces to an outfit can make it even better. Whether you choose to mix in vintage jewelry or a jacket you found at a thrift store, these pieces can add value to your look. This stunning cheetah print dress pairs effortlessly with a vintage brown cropped leather jacket. The amber color of the jacket pops against the black and brown dress, adding contrast and texture. Black boots are versatile and match the black spots on the coat.

Dresses shirts and boots Shirt dresses have claimed their place at the top of most fashionistas’ favorite dress list because they are a cinch to style and always look put together and stylish. For example, this shirt dress is layered with a tan vest, cream-colored ankle boots and a shoulder bag for a fashionable look that doesn’t need any extra pieces. If you want to accessorize, you can wear gold hoop earrings, but the simplicity of the outfit stands on its own.

Dresses and thigh high boots Styling thigh high boots can be tricky because they cover most of your leg. You need a dress that doesn’t hide the boots, but at the same time you might want to show some skin. Short dresses work well with thigh high boots as they show off the boots and give a peak of skin. This long sleeve pink dress has a fun texture and doesn’t drop too low on the thigh, allowing you to see the transition from dress to boots.

Sage green dress and black boots If you prefer a casual outfit, this simple green long sleeve dress paired with black boots might be right up your alley. The dress tapers at the sides, changing the length and providing a fun extra detail. Black boots complete the dress, while the black shoulder bag and sunglasses complete the look. If you want to brighten up the outfit a bit, you can easily replace the black color with white.

Wear different shades of the same color Wearing different shades of the same color can really test your styling skills. You need to figure out which shades go well together. This all-pink outfit is striking with the hot pink blazer, blush dress and pastel pink boots. He pushes the Barbiecore fashion trend to the max, especially with these hot pink earrings. Even though the main color is pink, each garment stands out rather than being overpowered by a single item. If you don’t like mixing different shades, use one color for the whole outfit.

