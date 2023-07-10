Swampscott moms launch clothing line for customers with disabilities





A girl in a wheelchair wears zipOns pants designed by befree, a fashion label co-founded by Swampscott’s mother, Nicole Puzzo, which creates clothing for people with disabilities. (Joanne DiCamillo)

SWAMPSCOTT Befree, a Swampscott-based adaptive clothing company, has patented zippered garments designed to aid fashion and comfort for people with disabilities and those recovering from injuries or surgeries. Since launching the business in March 2022, she has come to the attention of the Swampscott-based charity, the Jauron Family Foundation, which provides financial support to people with disabilities in need of adaptive clothing as well as customers from all over the country. The idea, said co-founder Nicole Nikki Puzzo, came from trying to dress her youngest daughter, Stella. Stella was born with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and underwent double hip surgery when she was five years old. For three months, Stella had to wear casts on both legs with a bar in between, making the process of putting on pants extremely difficult, if not impossible. When Puzzo asked the doctors how they recommended he dress his daughter, their response disappointed her. I was talking to them and I asked them: what would parents dress their children in? They said, basically, dresses, T-shirts, and blankets. I said, it’s just miserable that it’s not working out for Stella, Puzzo said. Puzzo bought a pair of pajama bottoms, cut the seams and fitted them with velcro, allowing Stella to put them on easily and wear them comfortably around her casts. When Stella went to her post-surgery appointment at Boston Children’s Hospital, her new pants caught the attention of hospital staff and other parents. She wore them, and they were like, they’re great, you need to do more for other parents to benefit from them, Puzzo said. It was a game changer, it was really easy for Stella, they could check her incisions or cuts without having to undress her completely. It really made things much easier overall. When Puzzo told longtime friend Joanne DiCamillo about the pants, the two Swampscott mothers decided to go into business together. With the help of DiCamillos’ mother, a talented seamstress, they produced prototypes and refined their design, moving from Velcro to snaps, before finally moving to a full-length side zipper on each leg. Working with Mass Generals Director of Nursing, the pair have again tweaked their design to fully cover the side zippers to prevent chafing irritation for paralyzed customers. After a brief setback during the pandemic, befree sold its first pair of pants in 2022. The feedback has been great, DiCamillo said. If they are carers and help their children get dressed, they tell us that it makes their life easier. We have clients who dress themselves and they love how it gives them independence. Puzzo said the company plans to introduce sweatpants, leggings and shorts to its online catalog. With products ranging in price from around $35 to $55, befree has partnered with the Jauron Family Foundation to provide financial assistance to those in need of adaptive clothing but struggling to afford it. Our goal is to be as inclusive as possible in our business in the apparel we make,” Puzzo said. “And what we realized was that we didn’t want financial hardship to be possible for anyone, because adaptive clothing should be available for everyone.

