Fashion
Kim Kardashian Dolce & Gabbana Dress Alta Moda Show Goes Viral
Kim Kardashian is making headlines after wearing a stunning dress at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show. HOLR breaks it down.
kim kardashian dress
According to this TikTok video posted by user @taylortiminskas, Kim Kardashian’s dress she wore is going viral online.
@taylortiminskas
I want her to dress like that more often #kimkardashian #fashiontiktok
“The Kardashians” reality star donned a stunning purple off-the-shoulder dress to celebrate the brand’s Alta Moda show and people are loving her seemingly chic “new” look. The appearance comes after Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian discussed Kim’s involvement with Dolce & Gabbana on the latest episode of “The Kardashians.”
As seen in the TikTok video below posted by user @kardashian_kimberly, Kim paired the dress with a gorgeous necklace and heels. Her tousled hair and sultry, smoky makeup completed the look.
@kardashian_kimberly
D&G Altamoda Show #Dolce & Gabbana #viral #kimkardashian #fyp #kardashians #queen #elegant
Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim recently posted her viral look on instagramas shown below.
See this post on Instagram
Published by Holr Magazine.
|
Sources
