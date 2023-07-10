Dua Lipa wears an all-pink Barbiecore outfit





Dua Lipa takes her role as one of the many Barbies in the movie “Barbie” very seriously. On July 9, the “Cold Heart” singer showed off her all-pink outfit on Instagram and made it clear who her fashion inspiration for the look was. “Come on Barbie let’s party,” she captioned her carousel. In the photos, Lipa posed in a pink velvet dress on a balcony surrounded by palm trees. The dress featured a low neckline accented with a metal buckle. She completed her look with pink thigh high boots and a metallic handbag that looked like a disco ball. To add an extra touch of style, she accessorized her outfit with multiple silver hoop earrings and red studs. There’s no doubt Lipa was a little in love with her sleek pink look. She took several shots in a variety of poses that showcased everything from the texture of her dress to the woven details on her impressive boots. The last photo in her carousel looked like it was taken after sunset, always a sign of a fun, impromptu photo shoot. Lipa’s Barbicore outfit arrives days before the film premieres on July 21. “Barbie” is set to include a cameo from the singer, who appeared as mermaid Barbie in the movie’s instantly iconic poster collection. Additionally, Lipa is featured on the soundtrack, where she sings the boppy track “Dance the Night.” On May 27, she celebrated the release of “Dance the Night” with behind-the-scenes photos from the posted clip. on Instagram. In the snaps, Lipa held up a Barbie-branded mirror and wore a pink top that shimmered in the light. She captioned her post, “thanks for all the loveeeeeee.” Check out Lipa’s latest Barbiecore outfit below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/dua-lipa-barbiecore-outfit-49221203 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos