Kate Middleton’s blue polka dot dress can be had for 53 at Marks and Spencer





Kate, Princess of Wales, stepped out in a £1,595 Alessandra Rich dress recently to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS. The princess also wore this blue dress at Wimbledon last year, which was hugely popular among royal fans. Wimbledon is already underway this year, and when it comes to the royal family, fans are just as obsessed with their on-court attire as they are with the game. Every year Kate sets the bar high for a stylish and exquisite match outfit, and Express.co.uk remembers some of her looks from past seasons. Despite costing £1,595, Alessandra Rich’s blue and white polka dot midi dress sold out almost instantly when she wore it to the tournament last year.

Fans still want to replicate Kate’s stunning dress, even though it sold out almost a year ago. Luckily, Marks and Spencer has an exact replica that costs just £53, almost 30 times cheaper than the Alessandra Rich version. Its description reads: “This elegant skater dress from Albaray features playful polka dots. The midi length design is cut in an easy regular fit with a slash neck and button fastening at the back. “Pulled cuffs and shoulder details give a romantic feel, while shirring at the waist creates a flattering silhouette.”

The polka dot midi skater dress is a fantastic substitute for Kate’s designer version, as it has the same classic fit and flare style and identical bodice pleat embellishments. Kate, who is known to have worn her outfits multiple times, wore her pretty midi dress to host the NHS Big Tea Party for workers last Tuesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the NHS. The blue and white color scheme of Kate’s embroidered midi dress was an ideal ode to the NHS as she and William helped decorate cakes and spoke with staff. Kate’s midi dress is the perfect light and airy summer dress, with subtle pleats and a matching belt. The princess manages to look effortlessly chic while remaining cool and comfortable.

Marks and Spencer’s version offers the same relaxed fit and style at just a fraction of the price. In addition to the tight waist and flared midi skirt, the M&S midi skater dress also has gathered elasticated cuffs and shoulder embellishments that give extra volume to the long sleeves. Even though it’s on sale, the dress is still available in sizes 8 through 18, with sizes 14 and 16 temporarily out of stock. Fans should pick up the polka dot midi skater dress while it’s still available as it likely won’t be in stock for long.

