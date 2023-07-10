Endura Hummvee Liner Shorts Review – MTB Shorts – Clothing







Endura Hummvee Shorts (with liner)

386g





Our opinion Solid and free shorts that combine performance and excellent value for money

Benefits:

Great fit; slippery fabrics help to move in the saddle; hard construction

The inconvenients:

Can be hot in summer

The Endura Hummvee shorts were originally designed for the daily punishment meted out by city couriers, and have been part of the Endura line for many years. Rugged, hard-wearing construction with thick nylon fabric and triple stitching in places has quickly become a favorite with trail runners. A handy allowance of well-proportioned pockets (two cargo pockets on the hips, two on the back and two on the thighs) with zippers and a length just below the knee (15 inch inseam, size medium) does not only enhanced their broad appeal. With their heavy construction, the Hummvee Shorts could be warm enough for summer use, so a 200mm mesh vent is zipped into each thigh for ventilation. This mid-size pair weighed 386g without the Endura Series 200 liner, which is included in the price. Performance of the Endura Hummvee Shorts Andy McCandlish / Our media Putting on the Hummvee shorts for the first time was an exercise in finding pockets just about anywhere I put my hands; These are very ergonomic mountain bike shorts. The deep back pockets gobble up just about anything up to the size of a folded OS map, good news if you’re always carrying paper maps and the hip pockets are a perfectly usable size with a zipper to keep your valuables safe. Adjusting the size was easy. Endura opted for a large, easily fixable button for closure and a webbing waistband to pull any excess waistband out. Andy McCandlish / Our media This is a much better option than the Velcro tab adjustment which wears out quickly. On the bike, we loved the slip and slip the nylon fabric allowed on the saddle, which meant pedaling was free and any movement around the bike was with ease. These had noticeably less fabric chafing here than with other shorts. Andy McCandlish / Our media The length was perfect, just below the knee. The pads are snug and a stretch panel on the lower back means they settle nicely into the riding position without being dragged down. The Enduras Series 200 liner is comfortable, although it comes off easily if you prefer bib shorts under your MTB shorts, as many riders do. Andy McCandlish / Our media Endura Humvee Short Bottom Line Andy McCandlish / Our media I loved the sheer practicality of the Endura Hummvee Shorts, from the rugged fabrics that easily shrug off tree scrapes, branch catches, or trail spills, to the perfect distribution of pockets and convenient vents. The great price that includes a great liner just brings home their perfect score. How we tested To help you find the right MTB shorts for you, we sent our testers out on long trail and cross-country rides in 12 of the latest options, to check out all-day comfort. We also tossed the shorts in the washing machine to see if the water-resistant treatments held up and to make sure no damage occurred. Women’s shorts included in this test: Altura Esker Women’s Trail Shorts

Women's Endura Singletrack Lite Shorts

Fox Women's Flexair Shorts

Troy Lee Designs Luxury Shell Shorts Men's shorts included in this test: Endura Humvee Shorts

Fox Ranger Shorts

Rockrider EXPL500 Combo Shorts

Troy Lee Designs Flowline Shorts

