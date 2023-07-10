Fashion Annie winners in Philadelphia





PA OF CHESTER He’s less than a month away from the Hambletonian Oaks, run on that big card in New Jersey, and the connections of last year’s Oaks winner, Fashion Schooner trainer Jim Campbell, owner Fashion Farms LLC and the Harness racing rider Tim Tetrick have a three-year contract -old trotting filly peaking at the right time in Fashion Annie (Donato Hannover), who won one of the $69,848 Pennsylvania Sire Stakes third preliminaries at the Philadelphia Harrahs on Sunday afternoon with a record 1:52.1. The victorious filly of Donato Hanover ran in the middle of the field through fractions of :26.3 and :55.2, then was eliminated and moved uncovered in the backstretch and at three quarters of 1: 23.4. Fashion Annie took the lead as the stretch approached and held a 1-length advantage over Cando Volo with the horse on her back while knocking two-fifths off the local standard previously shared by Whose Blues and Anoka Hanover. ANNIE MODE REPLAY <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/> In the other division, International Moni Miss Railee Something, who finished second to Bond in her last pair, showed her appreciation for the rival’s absence by winning in 1:52.4. Railee Something moved after the :27.2 quarter set by Heaven Hanover, took the lead and middle splits at :56 and 1:24.2, then had to be sharp to resist Heaven’s late charge Hanovers by a neck. Railee Something has now won two preliminary Sire Stakes and was two seconds ahead of Bond in her four starts for the Ron Burke stable, with Yannick Gingras guiding her for owner Ronald Mersky. RAILED SOMETHING REPLAY <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/> International Moni landed another betting credit when Tipsy Moni won the fastest of the three $20,000 Stallion Series splits with a new mark of 1:53.2. Jim Marohn Jr. came in short with the second and trotted a :26.4 third quarter to pass easily, winning in hand for trainer/owner DR Ackerman. Becoming a two-time StS winner was another filly taking a new mark, the Bar Hopping miss Piano Bar, who came home in :57 to lower her standard to 1:55.2 for rider Dexter Dunn, trainer ke Svanstedt , and the partnership of Al Libfeld, Marvin Katz and Sam Goldband. The Father Patrick Over Board filly also sports a new speed badge, rallying inside to defeat Lady Lira by a neck in 1:54.3 for driver David Miller, trainer Carter Pinske and Pinske ownership Stables Inc. and Lizanne Waples. A fast $16,200 class pace got A Rocknroll Star back to his winning form with a mighty score of 1:49.2, also a new mark for the gelding son of A Rocknroll Dance. Andrew McCarthy completed fractions of :26.2, :55 and 1:22 before holding pocketitter Sporty M Trois by 1 lengths for trainer Robert Cleary and owners Joseph and Vincent Barbera. All of the winners listed above were favorites in their respective races. Indeed, the fifteen-race Philly card yielded an incredible fourteen winning favorites, with the longshot of the day the trotter B Medithree returning a whopping $6.20 the favorite Senna missed by half a length or there would have had a chalk sweep. Current hours at Harrahs are Wednesday through Friday at 12:25 p.m. and Sunday at 12:40 p.m.; the two-year-old horses at stake will bow out 2023 locally on Friday in trotting colt action. Schedule pages for all races at the Philadelphia Harrahs are or will be available by click here. For full race results, Click here. Of PHHA / Harrah’s Philadelphia

