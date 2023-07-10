Fashion
Joy-Anna Duggar Skips Her Controversial Family’s Strict Dress Code in Baggy Jeans for New ‘Morning Life’ Video
JOY-ANNA Duggar broke her family’s controversial dress code by wearing baggy jeans in a new video showcasing her daily life.
The 25-year-old Counting On alum posted a video to her Instagram Stories where she gave fans a look at what she does on a typical day after waking up.
“It’s a typical morning of my life,” Joy-Anna said in the clip.
She is seen standing in front of a mirror wearing a green and white button-up blouse with palm leaves.
Her hair was up in a messy ponytail and you can see a brush and the reflection of the hand soap in the mirror.
Joy-Anna shared some of what she does on a typical day at home in the clip.
“I get my kids up, get their clothes ready, open the curtains, help them get dressed, which they normally do on their own.”
During the story, Joy-Anna was seen opening the curtains in her house.
The former reality TV star wore a very baggy pair of jeans while doing it.
It goes against family patriarch Jim Bob’s rule that women shouldn’t wear pants.
Most read in Entertainment
Throughout the video, Joy-Anna performed various tasks in the outfit, from getting her kids ready for the day to making waffles.
Joy-Anna has a wide variety of tasks to complete each morning, including her own hair care routine to prepare for the day.
RULES OF MODESTY
The ninth child of patriarch Jim Bob, 57, and matriarch Michelle, 56, appears to have strayed from the conservative guidelines they set.
The Duggar family observes a strict dress code which generally only allows women to dress modestly and wear dresses.
One of those inflexible rules is not to allow women to show their legs or dress revealingly.
Women are required to wear long skirts and cover their shoulders before leaving the house.
The Duggar children were also homeschooled and grew up with limited access to entertainment and television.
MEETING WITH THE GRANDSON
In May, Joy and her husband, Austin Forsyth, welcomed their third child, Gunner James Forsyth.
The couple share two other little ones: Gideon, five, and Evelyn, two.
Towards the end of May, Jim Bob and Michelle met their 30th grandchild in the star’s latest filmvlog.
In the clip, Joy-Anna’s parents made a rare appearance as they looked forward to meeting their new grandson.
Jim Bob said, “I can’t believe it.”
Michelle held the baby while Jim Bob said a quick prayer while holding Joy-Anna’s shoulder.
‘POSTPARTUM MOM’
Recently, the mum-of-three showed off her post-baby curves while promoting her favorite hair product.
In the bathroom, she wore a loose black t-shirt as she undid her hair tie and swept her highlighted locks from side to side.
Joy-Anna held a box of Navy Sailor Talk dry shampoo as she demonstrated how to use the product on her own hair.
While giving the instructions, she added shampoo to her roots, then massaged the scalp a bit.
The star brightened up with foundation and swipes of black mascara.
She captioned the post: “Favorite hair product as a postpartum mom.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8562434/joy-anna-duggar-ignores-dress-code-baggy-jeans/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Greg McElroy lists favorite tailgating spheres in college football
- Joy-Anna Duggar Skips Her Controversial Family’s Strict Dress Code in Baggy Jeans for New ‘Morning Life’ Video
- Donald Trump makes pit stop at UFC 290 after Las Vegas rally
- MSNBC Panel Says Casey DeSantis Americas Karen
- Google is already testing artificial intelligence to treat patients in hospitals
- Ukraine’s NATO membership is on the summit agenda as Biden in the UK
- Earthquake shakes Doda J & K | Business uniform
- More Chinese are giving up on Xi’s ‘Chinese dream’ for an American
- ‘A talent powerhouse’: PM Modi meets brilliant autistic singer Kamisetty Venkat in Warangal
- Evernote is moving to Europe after laying off most of its US workforce
- ‘Barbie’ Co-Writer Noah Baumbach Skips World Premiere on WGA Strike
- Blistering Zimbabwean Veteran Leads Run Scorers at Cricket World Cup Qualifier