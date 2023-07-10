Joy-Anna Duggar Skips Her Controversial Family’s Strict Dress Code in Baggy Jeans for New ‘Morning Life’ Video

JOY-ANNA Duggar broke her family’s controversial dress code by wearing baggy jeans in a new video showcasing her daily life.

The 25-year-old Counting On alum posted a video to her Instagram Stories where she gave fans a look at what she does on a typical day after waking up.

5 Joy-Anna Duggar ignored her family’s dress code in a new video on her Instagram Stories Credit: Instagram

5 In the video, she was seen wearing a green and white button-up blouse with baggy jeans Credit: Instagram

“It’s a typical morning of my life,” Joy-Anna said in the clip.

She is seen standing in front of a mirror wearing a green and white button-up blouse with palm leaves.

Her hair was up in a messy ponytail and you can see a brush and the reflection of the hand soap in the mirror.

Joy-Anna shared some of what she does on a typical day at home in the clip.

“I get my kids up, get their clothes ready, open the curtains, help them get dressed, which they normally do on their own.”

During the story, Joy-Anna was seen opening the curtains in her house.

The former reality TV star wore a very baggy pair of jeans while doing it.

It goes against family patriarch Jim Bob’s rule that women shouldn’t wear pants.

Most read in Entertainment

Throughout the video, Joy-Anna performed various tasks in the outfit, from getting her kids ready for the day to making waffles.

Joy-Anna has a wide variety of tasks to complete each morning, including her own hair care routine to prepare for the day.

RULES OF MODESTY

The ninth child of patriarch Jim Bob, 57, and matriarch Michelle, 56, appears to have strayed from the conservative guidelines they set.

The Duggar family observes a strict dress code which generally only allows women to dress modestly and wear dresses.

One of those inflexible rules is not to allow women to show their legs or dress revealingly.

Women are required to wear long skirts and cover their shoulders before leaving the house.

The Duggar children were also homeschooled and grew up with limited access to entertainment and television.

MEETING WITH THE GRANDSON

In May, Joy and her husband, Austin Forsyth, welcomed their third child, Gunner James Forsyth.

The couple share two other little ones: Gideon, five, and Evelyn, two.

Towards the end of May, Jim Bob and Michelle met their 30th grandchild in the star’s latest filmvlog.

In the clip, Joy-Anna’s parents made a rare appearance as they looked forward to meeting their new grandson.

Jim Bob said, “I can’t believe it.”

Michelle held the baby while Jim Bob said a quick prayer while holding Joy-Anna’s shoulder.

‘POSTPARTUM MOM’

Recently, the mum-of-three showed off her post-baby curves while promoting her favorite hair product.

In the bathroom, she wore a loose black t-shirt as she undid her hair tie and swept her highlighted locks from side to side.

Joy-Anna held a box of Navy Sailor Talk dry shampoo as she demonstrated how to use the product on her own hair.

While giving the instructions, she added shampoo to her roots, then massaged the scalp a bit.

The star brightened up with foundation and swipes of black mascara.

She captioned the post: “Favorite hair product as a postpartum mom.”

5 She made sure to help her kids get ready for the day by doing her hair Credit: Instagram

5 The outfit went against her father Jim Bob’s rules of modesty Credit: TLC