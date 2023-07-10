The controversial work of designer John Galliano is exhibited in Paris

As a private collection of the British fashion designer’s pieces are showcased in the French capital, Euronews Culture asks if it’s possible to separate a talent from their opinions.

A new exhibition, 10 years of Galliano, is presented in Paris, presenting the private archives of fashion journalist and collector Alexander Fury.

Hosted in the living room of exclusive luxury resale site Re-SEE, the collection features pieces from British designer John Galliano’s controversial career, from 1992 to 2002.

It is made up of around 40 items, including standout pieces from Galliano’s Fall/Winter 1994 runway for his eponymous label, as well as haute couture designs from Givenchy And Dior.

High-end resale sites have recently turned to similar collaborations, seeing them as a way to engage their audience while celebrating exceptional and rare fashion pieces.

The Re-SEE event reflects the continued interest in 1990s fashion, which has Generation Z fashionistas in an elegant chokehold.

Has Galliano been forgiven for his controversies?

Beginning his career in the late 80s, Galliano achieved almost immediate success, with his eponymous label and being chosen as the designer for the 1991 Kylie Minogues tour.

In 1995, he was appointed chief designer of Givenchy, becoming the first British designer to head a French haute couture house.

He joined Dior the following year and his career went from strength to strength.

Galliano has been named British Designer of the Year four times, and in a 2004 poll for the BBC he was named the fifth most influential person in British culture.

While still at the helm of Dior, in December 2010 Galliano was filmed making anti-Semitic comments towards a group of Jewish women in a Parisian bar.

The incident was revealed in February 2011, just before Paris Fashion Week. Dior quickly responded by suspending Galliano, citing the “particularly heinous nature” of his behavior and comments.

The fashion world had mixed reactions to the designer’s remarks, with some expressing shock and disappointment, while others attributed it to drunkenness rather than outright anti-Semitism.

Natalie Portman condemned the remarks, calling them “anti-all things beautiful”, but Eva Green said: “I don’t think he’s anti-Semitic. I am Jewish. I don’t think he has anything against Jews. that he was probably a little drunk.

Galliano denied the allegations through his lawyer and launched a libel suit against those who accused him of anti-Semitism.

During a trial in Paris in 2011, Galliano’s lawyer argued that his client’s tantrums were the result of work-related stress and multiple addictions. He was later found guilty of making anti-Semitic remarks and received a suspended 6,000 fine sentence.

Welcomed with open arms?

Galliano underwent rehabilitation and sought to make amends for his actions, says fashion editor Karine Laudort Euronews CultureHe apologized for his remarks, received counseling and therapy, and engaged in efforts to learn about the Holocaust and Jewish history.

The incident involving John Galliano’s anti-Semitic comments had far-reaching consequences for the famous designer. This led to his dismissal from Dior and tarnished his reputation, but after a two-year exile – his words – from the fashion industry, he was quickly brought back into the fold.

That didn’t sit easily with certain circles in the industry though. Whether it is right to forgive someone in such a situation is subjective and can vary depending on individual perspectives and values, says Laudort, adding, “It should be noted that forgiveness does not necessarily mean forget or tolerate the actions. It can be seen as an acknowledgment of personal growth, restitution efforts, and an opportunity for redemption.

In early 2013, he received an invitation from Oscar de la Renta to have a temporary residence at the design studio and to present their Fall 2013 ready-to-wear collection during New York Fashion Week. This opportunity, brokered by Vogue’s Anna Wintour, was seen as a chance for Galliano to atone for his misdeeds.

Her efforts to express her grief and apparent willingness to work on her rehabilitation have earned her a measure of forgiveness from the fashion community. The Anti-Defamation League praised his attempts at redress, and rumors swirled suggesting he could succeed Oscar de la Renta or take a teaching job at Parsons in New York.

In October 2014, the multinational OTB Group announced that Galliano had joined Maison Margiela as Creative Director, marking his return to a leading role in luxury fashion design.

Shortly after, he presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to Anna Wintour at the British Fashion Awards, with Wintour wearing her first design for Margiela.

New York Times fashion director Vanessa Friedman said the choice was “an unambiguous fashion blessing” from Wintour.

Galliano’s comeback continued as he presented his first couture collection for Margiela during London Collections: Men in January 2015. Over time he also made notable changes to his approach, announcing in 2018 that would stop using fur in his collections after meeting PETA’s Penlope Cruz and Dan Matthews.

While Galliano’s return to the fashion industry was not without controversy, his relatively quick return to the heart of it demonstrated the industry’s willingness to give a second chance and recognize the efforts of redemption.

Debate continues to rage over whether or not it is possible to separate talent from the controversial opinions of individuals. This was especially true with the storm around the late Karl Lagerfeld to be honored at this year’s Met Gala due to some of his somewhat controversial beliefs. In the same way, Adidas was among a number of brands forced to cut ties with Kanye West after a public outcry over his anti-Semitic remarks.

Some argue that talent and personal beliefs should be considered separately, Laudort says. They believe that artistic or professional achievements can be enjoyed and recognized regardless of an individual’s personal opinions or actions.

With a cancel culture at an all-time high, these storylines are perhaps unlikely to fade from public consciousness anytime soon.

Ultimately, whether it’s possible to separate talent from controversial opinions is a subjective judgement, says Laudort, adding that it’s crucial not to put some creative talents on a pedestal and not others, adding, I Personally believe that if we decide to separate the art from the artist, then it should be applied across the board and not just with industry favorites.