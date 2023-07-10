In Berlin, emerging fashion bets on diversity, politics and sustainability – WWD

During the last edition of Berlin Fashion Week, one show in particular made headlines and caused confusion around the world.

With the help of international activist groups, a Berlin-based creative collective, Platte, organized a “fake” Adidas show, complete with a press release and a collection of realistic parades, to highlight the exploitation alleged by Adidas of workers on distant supply chains. The German company later denied the allegations.

But before that, the fashion week event fooled more than a few industry insiders. Until the last minutes of the parade, many thought it was all real.

In this Berlin Fashion Week which starts on Monday, the Platte collective is not doing anything so controversial (as far as we know). But in what seems to be becoming a habit among creatives in the German capital, they remain determined to make a political statement.

They will present an award to a local designer who embodies values ​​”such as inclusion, diversity and sustainability”, they say. Their winner is Melisa Mincova, the designer behind upcycling-meets-club-culture brand Melisa Minca.

Fashion has always been political, Mincova told WWD. But Berlin Fashion Week may be more political than most, she confirmed. With its wartime history, liberal sensibilities and Central European geography, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Berlin Fashion Week puts more emphasis on sartorial politics than events in other European capitals.

Loud and clear: a jacket with a message from the Berlin recycling brand Melisa Minca. Courtesy of Melisa Minca

“Berlin’s fashion community has undeniably embraced a political edge that resonates with [the city’s] historical and cultural context,” Mincova continued. “Berlin has an air of resistance and social change and that influences how and what people create.”

“Berlin, as a city, has a rich history of political activism and counterculture movements,” acknowledged Steve Legrand, the creator of a new Berlin-based label, Costume Tje Legrand. “This heritage often influences the local fashion scene, where designers and brands seek to make statements and challenge societal norms.”

In his first collection, Legrand, who is of African and Caribbean descent and raised in Germany, was inspired by the Harlem Renaissance in 1920s New York.

It’s also a question of money, added Lucas Meyer-Leclère, who will present his eponymous collection for the fourth time at Berlin Fashion Week. “Obviously it’s easier to be political if you don’t have the pressure of a multi-million dollar business behind you,” he said.

Even though the cost of living in Berlin is rising, the German capital is still a cheaper place to live than other fashion capitals like Paris or Milan. It gives rise to a different kind of creative mindset, one that’s not so profit-driven, said Meyer-Leclère, a former resident of Milan and London.

“It helps people thrive. It’s a matter of humanity, not just profit,” he argued.

“I definitely try to interact with the [fashion] industry in a way that does not consistently prioritize financial gain and is inherently disruptive,” Mincova said. “As a community, we simply won’t tolerate the status quo and we try to tackle global issues holistically.”

“A big reason why presentations in Berlin can be so political is that the brands here are usually very small companies,” said Rosa Dahl and Jacob Langemeyer, the duo behind one of the hottest tickets from the city’s fashion week, brand SF1OG. “They don’t have to worry about their sales in certain markets.”

All of the designers WWD spoke to also gave the city government credit for making what they do possible. The Berlin Senate continues to financially support Berlin Fashion Week, spending around 2 million euros ($2.17 million) each season to fund shows, studio tours, and retail events, among other things. related projects.

Rosa Dahl and Jacob Langemeyer of SF1OG. Courtesy of: SF1OG/Weiya Yeung

The decision to support the sector in this way is deliberate, Michael Biel, the city’s secretary of state for economic affairs, told WWD. There are 25,500 people working there and nearly 5,000 associated businesses, he noted, and the city’s Senate sees fashion as an integral part of multipolar and metropolitan networks of creativity that need support.

Biel thinks the tough politics of Berlin designers could be a unique selling point.

“Fashion in Berlin is political,” he said. “It’s very noisy, it pushes the limits. And the focus is on diversity, inclusion, working in a community and sustainability,” he said, adding that the city’s legendary club culture also has a lot to do with how designers are inspired here.

Biel thinks Berlin’s fashion industry could lead the way in how every local business tackles sustainability. “For young creators here, [sustainability] is not just superficial. They live it,” he said.

One could also argue that fashion in general has become more overtly political over the past decade. It took. The garment industry is well known as a major polluter, so it is necessary to focus on sustainability. Additionally, in this century, consumers have become much more interested in a brand’s political viewpoints and “brand activism” has become mainstream. Beauty, craftsmanship and heritage are no longer enough.

IPSOS consumer behavior surveys conducted in February this year found that a brand’s ‘purpose’ and the good it does in the world impact between half and two-thirds of all decisions of purchase. In various surveys, half or more of all consumers said companies that donate to charity, protect the environment, and promote inclusion and diversity are more likely to get their money’s worth. Young consumers are particularly sensitive to it.

IPSOS has also found that over the past two years, mentions of topics such as upcycling, inclusivity and debates about fast fashion (where it is seen as a negative phenomenon) on social media have increased significantly. .

Other research from the Paris-based Institut Français de la Mode suggests that a brand’s political positioning needs to be more than just a T-shirt slogan. The French researchers noted that consumers regularly look beyond the superficial message shirt, preferring to show solidarity on social media or dig deeper into how a brand actually works, then make their buying decisions based on that. .

Moreover, as Berlin designers Mincova and Legrand have pointed out, social media allows fashion designers to send a political message in exactly the way they want. They have the opportunity to speak out more about their own politics and social media helps them circumvent traditional gatekeepers, they both said.

So, given all of the above, and with so many up-and-coming Berlin designers focusing on environmental and personal politics, could it be that – as Senator Biel suggested – the German city’s creatives have something to teach the rest of the industry?

“Berlin is obviously not a fashion metropolis,” Langemeyer of SF1OG conceded. “But a big development is that what’s on offer is primarily focused on sustainability and diversity. In these terms, and in a new way of thinking about gender in fashion, Berlin has a lot to offer.

Unsurprisingly, Scott Lipinski, who heads local industry body Fashion Council Germany, also thinks Berlin fashion has something new to offer.

Of the designers exhibited in Berlin, Lipinski said: “We sense an ideology deeply rooted in human understanding and less oriented towards economics. First and foremost, they use their creative work to push social change. Of course, it is and will remain a business, and brands want to be able to pay their staff and suppliers. But this shift in values ​​really underscores a new mindset.

“Berlin brands,” he enthusiastically concluded, “are an example of how fashion can authentically embrace lived experiences, break convention and create a more inclusive and progressive industry for everyone.”