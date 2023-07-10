Margot Robbie’s Red Carpet Outfits Come Straight From Barbie’s Costume Box





Margot Robbies Barbie’s press tour looks were a rose fever dream, with the actor recreating several looks from his past iconic doll characters. For the film’s premiere held in Los Angeles today, the star wore a strapless black sequin dress by Schiaparelli featuring a single pink bodice, based on 1960’s Solo in the Spotlight Barbie. Robbie even had the finishing detail of a pink transparent silk scarf, like the original doll. It’s the latest in a series of high profile designer sets that have channeled past costumes; fun cosplay on the red carpet ahead of the scheduled movie, which itself is expected to feature fantastic plastic looks. Hector Vivas/Getty Images Margot Robbie, channeling Totally Hair Barbie, at a press conference in Mexico. Robbies stylist Andrew Mukamal shared various vintage Barbie doll inspirations behind each look. For an appearance in Sydney earlier this month, Robbie wore a form-fitting black and white striped Herve Leger mini dress, inspired by the swimsuit worn by the original 1959 Barbie. seen on Robbie in the film’s first trailer. Andrew Mukamal / Mattel Left: Margot Robbie wearing Herve Leger in Sydney, Right: The original 1959 Barbie. In Seoul, she was the famous Barbie Day to Night, released in 1985 with the ability to transform her ensemble from a workwear-inspired skirt suit to a sequined top and taffeta skirt reflecting the working girl era of the mid 80’s. The contemporary version of Robbies was by Versace and featured a similar hat and phone to the original doll. AP / Mattel Left: Margot Robbie wearing Versace at the Seoul premiere of Barbie, Right: Barbie Day-to-Night. She played another iconic doll during her time in Mexico, wearing a Pucci print mini dress and perfectly curly hair alluding to Totally Hair Barbie. The 1992 version is the best-selling Barbie of all time, according to Guinness World Records, with more than 10 million versions of the ’90s doll sold worldwide. Getty Images / Mattel Left: Margot Robbie in Pucci at a press conference in Mexico. Right: Totally Hair Barbie. Other living doll references from Robbie include a retro-inspired Moschino outfit based on the 1964 Sparkling Pink doll, but a modern version with a mini skirt, crop top and pillbox hat. AP/Picture Left: Margot Robbie in Moschino. Right: Sparkling Pink Barbie For another appearance in Mexico, she wore an updated version of the look worn by Earring Magic Barbie from 1992 (the Earring Magic Ken was controversial) with a strapless pink leather dress by Balmain and statement earrings. A pink and white polka dot dress by Valentino was based on a fabulous pink Barbie from 2015, down to the matching yellow bag and white pumps. AP / Mattel Left: Margot Robbie wears Valentino. Right: Pink and Fabulous Barbie Mattel, which owns the rights to the Barbie brand and character, has multiplied collaborations before the release of the films. Right now, you can buy a Barbie-branded Oodie, rollerblades, toothpaste, a range of OPI nail polish, a Circa scented candle that smells of sweet berries, and a freshly opened doll and even Barbie Crocs. There was also a Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse pop-up on Airbnb. Getty Images / Mattel Left: Margot Robbie wearing a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles, Right: Solo in the Barbie spotlight. Locally, Barbie collections are available at CottonOn, Typo and Peter Alexander. The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, will be released in New Zealand on July 20 and stars Robbie alongside Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa.

