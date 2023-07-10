ATP Challenger Men Salzburg, Austria Men’s Singles 2023: How to watch today’s matches





Juan Pablo Varillas, ranked No. 63, will face Federico Delbonis (No. 207), one of 12 matches in the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 round of 32 and qualifying final today. ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men's Singles 2023 Information Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men's Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men’s Singles 2023 Sleeves: Round of 32, Qualifying Round

Round of 32, Qualifying Round Date: July 10

July 10

Place: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Land area: Clay Watch ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men's Singles 2023 Today – July 10 Match Round Match time Viktor Durasovic vs. mohamed safwat Qualifying Final 5:00 AM ET Akira Santillan vs. Vladislav Orlov Qualifying Final 5:00 AM ET Peter Gojowczyk vs. Alex Barrena Qualifying Final 5:00 AM ET Guido Andreozzi vs. Blaz Rola Qualifying Final 6:20 AM ET Lorenzo Giustino against. Sandro Kopp Qualifying Final 6:20 AM ET Maxime Chazal versus Max Hans Rehberg Qualifying Final 6:20 AM ET Damir Dzumhur vs. Elias Ymer round of 32 9:00 AM ET Sumit Nagal vs Luc Neumayer round of 16 9:00 AM ET Maximilien Neuchrist against. By doing the Bagnis round of 32 9:00 AM ET Federico Delbonis against. Jean Paul Varillas round of 32 10:20 AM ET Alexander Ritschard against. Marcus Trungelliti round of 16 10:20 AM ET Neil Oberleitner vs Vit Kopriva round of 32 11:00 AM ET Today's Best Match Insights: Delbonis vs. Varillas Delbonis, 32, is 6-7 this year and still chasing his first tournament title.

Varillas went 13-14 through 13 tournaments this year but failed to secure tournament titles.

In his 13 appearances so far this year across all types of pitches, Delbonis has averaged 22.8 appearances.

Delbonis has played 12 matches on clay this year and 23.2 games per game.

So far this year, Delbonis has won 71.4% of his service games and 22.4% of his return games.

Varillas has averaged 26 games per game in his 27 games played so far this year on all court surfaces, while winning 48.9% of games.

Varillas is averaging 24.5 games per game and 9.9 games per set in 21 matches on clay this year.

Varillas has a 75.7% winning percentage on all surfaces (243 service games won out of 321) and a 21.1% winning percentage on return games (68 return games won out of 322). Results of yesterday's matches Winner Losing Score Round mohamed safwat Nicholas Waldner 6-3, 7-5 Qualifying Round 1 Viktor Durasovic Igor Zelenay 6-2, 7-5 Qualifying Round 1 Pierre Gojowczyk Peter Goldsteiner 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 Qualifying Round 1 Maxime Chazal Matthew Christophe Romios 6-4, 6-2 Qualifying Round 1 Vladislav Orlov Karol Milo 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 Qualifying Round 1 auger alex Matthias Ujvary 6-2, 6-3 Qualifying Round 1 Akira Santillan Jason Taylor 6-1, 6-1 Qualifying Round 1 Sandro Kopp Jonas Drinker 6-3, 6-3 Qualifying Round 1 Blaz Rola Roko Horvat 6-1, 6-0 Qualifying Round 1 Max Hans Rehberg Emes Benedikt 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 Qualifying Round 1

