The Dua Lipas shimmering fishnet dress is the perfect choice for the Barbie mermaid





Greta Gerwigs Barbie The film is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Along with this cinematic buzz, the #Barbiecore trend has captivated A-listers, inspiring them to embrace candy shades and ultra-girly silhouettes. At the Los Angeles premiere, the cast once again indulged on the fashion front. Naturally, Dua Lipa who recently dropped summer sensation Dance the Night, her song from the film’s soundtrack didn’t disappoint. On the starry pink carpet on Sunday night, the pop superstar, who also makes an appearance as mermaid Barbie in the film, wore a dazzling ensemble that left little to the imagination. Duas’ look featured a bespoke silver chainmail dress from Bottega Veneta, which was virtually sheer and embellished with crystals. She completed the outfit with silver underwear, striking silver Rocket mules (also Bottega) and accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry in white gold and diamonds. A close-up of Duas’ nude Bottega Veneta dress. Frazer Harrison Naked dressing took the fashion world by storm in 2022, and its appeal lives on for fans, including Dua. Just last week, Florence Pugh made headlines at the Chateau de Chantilly in her sheer lavender Valentino gown at the brand’s couture show (complete with a head-turning pink cut). The sheer trend has extended beyond that, with brands like Schiaparelli, Charles de Vilmorin and Jean Paul Gaultier (guest design by Julien Dossena) showcasing their own sheer looks at the Fall/Winter 2023 couture shows. Schiaparelli haute couture fall/winter 2023. Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture fall/winter 2023. Daniele Oberrauch / Gorunway.com Charles de Vilmorin autumn/winter 2023 haute couture. Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com In the middle of the Barbie whirlwind, which was filled with endless amounts of pink, the LA premiere stood out for its comparative variety. Nicki Minaj wore a sultry powder blue floor-length ensemble by Alaa, while Gal Gadot wore a brown and white striped mini dress by JW Anderson. The Haim sisters made a statement in Louis Vuitton cutout mini dresses in black and silver. Even movie star Margot Robbie ditched pink in favor of a black Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown.

