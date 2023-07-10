How the Nazis Destroyed Berlin’s Booming Fashion Industry DW 07/10/2023

Even though Berlin Fashion Week takes place twice a year, in January and now July 10-13, the German city doesn’t exactly hold the title of fashion capital.

That’s why even Berliners are surprised when they find out that their city was a fashion hub before World War II. And it’s mainly thanks to the Jewish entrepreneurs who pioneered modern fashion in Berlin.

How the Jewish Fashion Industry Began

The clothing industry took off in Berlin in the 1830s. Industrial sewing machines introduced in the 1850s changed the situation: a shirt could be made in one hour instead of eight.

In the midst of this process of industrialization, the social and political context of Germany allowed Jewish entrepreneurs to set the tone.

For centuries, Jews living in Germany suffered from legal restrictions that affected their ability to earn a living and pushed most of them into poverty. Many were peddlers selling haberdashery and second-hand clothes, while wealthy Jews traded in fine fabrics, says Uwe Westphal, freelance journalist and author of “Fashion Metropolis Berlin 1836 – 1939. The story of the rise and destruction of the Jewish fashion industry”. .”

Westphal, who has spent nearly 40 years researching, lecturing and writing about the forgotten Jewish fashion industry in Berlin, points out that the Industrial Revolution in the mid-19th century was followed by the founding of the German Empire. in 1871, which enshrined new Jewish rights in its constitution, allowing Germany’s Jewish population to prosper.

In 1871, there were just over 800,000 inhabitants in Berlin. In the 1920s, the German capital became a metropolis with a population of over four million, 4% of whom were Jews.

Jews flocked from rural areas to the big city to seek opportunities. “Among them were tailors, seamstresses and entrepreneurs like David Leib Levin, who came from Kningsberg. He opened a factory for women’s coats and in 1840 was one of the first to use fixed prices for his goods “, explains Westphal.

Design by Lissy Edler (who later took the name Alice Newman) for the fashion company Loeb & Levy, 1920s Image: Uwewestphalarchives

Berlin is becoming a ready-to-wear hub

Parisian fashion trends, especially haute couture, were too expensive for the middle classes and white-collar workers, who were nevertheless increasingly interested in being fashionable. Thus, Jewish entrepreneurs “came up with the idea of ​​producing cheap fashionable clothes according to standardized measurements,” says Westphal. “The demand was there, and the industry grew rapidly.”

The fashion industry in Berlin reached its peak in the Roaring Twenties, with over 2,700 fashion businesses majority-owned by Jewish families. Names such as the Manheimer Brothers, David Leib Levin, Nathan Israel and Hermann Gerson were synonymous with the growing new trend in ready-to-wear.

Jewish entrepreneurs quickly adapted to the new needs of the industrial age: “They had an idea of ​​what people liked and they had international connections with fabric producers,” says Westphal.

The clothes were sold in glamorous department stores, which were also mostly owned by Jewish families.

The Berlin fashion industry also enjoyed international success and exported to the United States, the Netherlands, England, Scandinavia and Argentina. Berlin offered inexpensive, stylish, and high-quality everyday clothing. The design ideas were directly copied from the Parisian couture shows. Business was booming.

The fall of Jewish fashion

Anti-Semitism and the envy of Jewish success in industry have existed from the start. But with Hitler’s rise to power in 1933, Jewish-owned businesses suffered massive blows, beginning with the boycott against Jewish shops established on April 1 of that year.

The companies of Jewish fashion manufacturers were then systematically taken over by members of the Nazi party: “Jews were soon prohibited from taking out bank loans. For the garment companies, it was a disaster. Westphal explains, which is why Jews were forced to make Nazi Party members partners in their businesses to gain access to funds, and ultimately transfer ownership at ridiculously low prices.

Cover of a magazine extolling the “Aryanized” German clothing industry, from 1938 Image: Uwe Westphal

During the pogroms of November 1938, groups of Nazi supporters stormed hundreds of businesses on Hausvogteiplatz in the Berlin district of Mitte, which was the center of Jewish fashion in the city. They destroyed everything they could get their hands on: “Of the 2,700 Jewish fashion businesses, only 24 remained, and they too were confiscated in 1940 at the latest,” says Westphal.

According to Westphal, the Nazis’ main interest was the real estate around Hausvogteiplatz, as the party sought new offices.

Later, forced laborers worked in fashion workshops set up near concentration camps.

Auschwitz concentration camp seamstresses working with sewing machines during World War II Image: Yad Vashem Archives

Josef Neckermann and Hugo Boss are just two prominent names among several business owners who profited greatly from the hostile Nazi-forced takeover of Jewish businesses. “They oversaw the production of military clothing and uniforms,” Westphal points out.

Berlin fashion designers of the 1950s and 1960s were content to have no Jewish competition. But by then, West Germany’s fashion industry had shifted from Berlin to Düsseldorf and Munich, due to the division of the city. The East German state had no real interest in fashion. By the 1970s, Germany had become a minor player in fashion, explains Westphal.

Berlin shirks its history

“Everything that fashion used to be, especially in the fashion schools of the 1920s, the global culture between fashion, architecture, Bauhaus, music, the film industry and the visual arts in general, all of that was completely destroyed,” says Westphal.

“What I find frightening is that since 1945 no one wants to remember this fashion culture. There is no commemoration of the many Jewish fashion designers. This is in stark contrast to many German companies that were deeply involved in the Nazi state and have tried to do well ever since,” the expert says.

In the early 1990s, Westphal’s frustration led him to campaign for a memorial on Hausvogteiplatz with the support of Berlin’s Jewish community. In 2000, the memorial was inaugurated with funding from the Berlin government.

A memorial commemorates Berlin’s forgotten fashion industry on Berlin’s Hausvogteiplatz Image: Uwe Westphal

Berlin’s traditional Jewish fashion industry is long gone, but as part of the upcoming Days of Jewish Culture festival, a fashion show by contemporary Jewish and Israeli designers will take place on September 7 . According to Westphal, this is the first Jewish fashion show in the German capital since 1939.

