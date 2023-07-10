‘Refined casual’: Greater Victoria boutique expands into menswear





David Holmes/Contributor Already a leader in quality yet affordable women’s fashion, Sidneys Moden Boutique has now ventured into the world of menswear with the same zest and creative eye that has pleased its customers for five years. Opened in early May, Moden Mens now brings this philosophy of everyday quality to a male audience. My partner and I opened a menswear store in a beautiful century-old building in Sidney on May 1. I’ve had Moden as my women’s clothing store since late 2018, opening Moden Essentials next door in 2021, all with the goal of providing quality apparel and accessories at accessible prices, said co-owner Devon Bird. With the opening of Moden Mens, we wanted to fill that same window of need. Men like good quality clothing just like women do, and a lot of men’s clothing is bought by women, so we felt it was important to continue to focus on good quality and lasting value. Located at 9813 Third St. in Sidney, the outlet is conveniently located just a block and a half from existing Moden stores in a distinctive 2,700 square foot structure that once served as a garden center. Working with her life and business partner Anami Vakil, Bird is busy sprinting between different stores throughout the working day. I’m definitely taking my steps, she joked. Regardless of the gender of the Moden customer, there is a consistent theme in the range of products offered by the operation. The intent is for these to be the pieces you’re going to wear every day, we call it refined or casual everyday, Bird said. Although we have a few costumes, they will all be machine washable. The pants, shirts, and other items we sell are the kinds of clothes you’re likely to wear six days a week. Everyday stuff, not too casual, not high end, but that great kind of in-between product. With more than a dozen employees spread across the three Moden outlets, the company has become an important local employer, supporting the local community she and her partner have come to love. We think this store, which serves Sidney and beyond, is the perfect marriage of everyday fashion, one destination for most of your clothing needs, she said.

