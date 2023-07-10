Dua Lipa Wears See-Through Dress at ‘Barbie’ Los Angeles Premiere





This Barbie doesn’t need a bra. Dua Lipa dropped jaws as she walked the red carpet at the LA premiere of “Barbie” on Sunday. The “Don’t Start Now” singer wore a fully sheer crystal mesh dress by Bottega Veneta that showed off her nipples and her singular undergarment: a white lace thong. Dua, 27, who directs the highly anticipated film’s soundtrack with ‘Dance the Night’, also makes an appearance in Greta Gerwig’s film as Mermaid Barbie. Earlier today she posed on Instagram wearing a Barbiecore pink velvet mini dress of the same brand, as well as braided thigh high boots ($9,500) and a silver medal Bag of sardines ($4,200). Dua Lipa arrived at the “Barbie” premiere in a sheer, sparkly mesh dress. WireImage The dress is personalized Bottega Veneta. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock She sings the first single from the film’s soundtrack and also plays Mermaid Barbie. MovieMagic The film’s lead Margot Robbie also made headlines with her Mattel-themed ensemble at the premiere, along with the Aussie actress channeling the 1960s solo into the Barbie spotlight. The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ star, 33, dazzled in a strapless Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Manolo Blahnik heels. For more Page Six style… She was styled by Lorenzo Posocco. Getty Images With the help of stylist Andrew Mukamal, Robbie recreated various iconic looks from Barbie’s closet throughout the film’s press tour. At a Los Angeles photocall for the film on June 25, the “I, Tonya” actress posed in a polka-dot Valentino minidress based on 2015’s Pink & Fabulous Barbie. Earlier, the pop star dazzled in Barbie pink with Bottega Veneta thigh-high boots. dualipa/Instagram In Sydney, Australia, a few days later, she stepped out in a black and white striped Herv Lger look inspired by the dolls’ original 1959 swimsuit. Ryan Gosling, the Ken of Robbies Barbie in the upcoming film, also stepped out in themed ensembles, with the ‘Notebook’ star arriving at the Los Angeles premiere in a pastel pink Gucci suit which he paired with an ‘E’ necklace. in honor of his longtime partner, Eva Mendes. “Barbie hits theaters on July 21, when fans can finally see the titular character of Robbie in all her glory in rollerblades and a cowboy hat.

