The average price of men’s jeans is up 19% – Sourcing Journal

Last month’s Spring/Summer 2024 menswear shows delivered crystal-covered pants, sheer fabrics and bulky jeans that engulfed models, but what’s trending on the runways doesn’t always translate to real life. A recent Centric Pricing report puts menswear under the microscope. Although some fashion week looks are going viral, the AI-powered price intelligence platform said the category was relatively stable. Overall, there have been no “seismic shifts” in menswear assortments over the past year, he found. Indeed, retailers are sticking to the classics. According to the report, black, gray, navy blue, light blue and white are leading recent color trends in men’s clothing. Red, burgundy and olive saw slight gains. Although Barbiecore pink has dominated the women’s category for the past two years, fuchsia only accounts for 1,907 men’s products and pink for 8,340. In prints, preppy stripes account for up to 40% of tops and bottoms, although florals are becoming more common. The report says the number of floral print men’s shirts has increased by 61% so far in 2023. Graphic print tops haven’t lost their appeal either, especially styles that repeat patterns throughout the garment. Centric Pricing said the number of chart tops increased 18% over the year. Men’s love of tried-and-true fashion means retailers can delay margin-killing markdowns. The report found that men’s fashion tends to discount less frequently and at lower levels than women’s. Centric Pricing said it saw discount penetration drop in fall 2022 and early 2023. Retailers could manage inventory better, leading to fewer discounts in the pants and jeans categories, according to the report. However, these categories are not immune to a difficult macroeconomic environment or inflation. The discounts increase compared to the beginning of the year. T-shirts saw a 17% increase in discount penetration in 2023 and footwear categories (athletics & sneakers, lace-ups & oxfords, and slip-ons & loafers) grew 8-9 points. percentage. The report says demand will “likely be weak in the near term until economic signals improve.” Average original prices for men’s clothing rose 13% in 2022. Lows saw the largest gains. The average price of men’s pants and leggings increased by 34% from $116.08 in 2022 to $156 in 2023. The average price of men’s jeans increased by 19% from $150.02 in 2022 at $178.81. Button-down shirts, sports jackets and blazers also saw mid-double-digit origin price increases. Online searches show greater interest in casual items, although Centric Pricing noted that this may reflect consumers’ mood for summer. Year-over-year search volumes for “essential hoodie” are 73%, “cargo shorts” are 6%, and “golf shorts” are 2%. “Research into the men’s clothing categories shows us that casual and exercise-related clothing and footwear are still in high demand. This marks a change from last year when we saw interest in athletic and sportswear decline,” the report said.

