Fashion
Dua Lipa Barely Naked in See-Through Dress at Barbie Los Angeles Premiere
Dua Lipa walked the pink carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie in a stunning sheer gown, and it’s fair to say she left very little to the imagination.
The One Kiss singer, 27, bared it all in a sparkling floor-length chainmail dress for Sunday’s star-studded event.
She wore a pair of white briefs under the gorgeous garment but kept her chest largely uncovered, while accessorizing with matching silver high heels.
Dua wore her long black hair for the occasion and opted for silver earrings, rings and necklace to match the eye-catching outfit.
The star, who plays Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film, attended the event alongside costars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie who appear in the film as Ken and Barbie respectively.
In addition to making a guest appearance in Mattel’s upcoming icon film, which hits theaters July 21, Dua has also contributed to the official Barbie soundtrack.
The track, Dance The Night, is the first single from the soundtrack and was officially released on May 25.
Mark RonsonProducer spoke at an exclusive album listening party in London about working with the singer for the album.
I put this track together, sent it over and they choreographed a huge dance number to this thing and I sent it over to Dua [Lipa] and I said that’s that track that I was working on and I think you’d be the best and if you just wanna sing and write that song you know that would be the dream, he said.
So Dua had it and she was instantly on the beat and that’s how Dance The Night was born and in that moment I got on so well with Greta and understood her vision for the film and we had created this dream wishlist of all the people we would just like crazy.
THE The star-studded premiere saw the likes of director Greta Gerwig, musical artists Billie Eilis and Nicki Minaj, and co-stars such as Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Simu Liu on the pink carpet which naturally featured a model Barbie Dreamhouse, with slide.
Leading lady Margot looked stunning in a strapless black sequined dress with a tulle tulle style hem to her ankles and matching evening gloves.
Her outfit was another iconic recreation of a Barbie outfit from yesteryear, this time as an homage to 1960’s Solo in Spotlight Barbie.
The ever-fabulous Ryan, who has been touting the Kenergy concept for months, wore an all-pink ensemble, opting for a salmon suit and pale pink shirt, which he accessorized with a pink necklace and pendant.
Barbie hits theaters Friday, July 21.
