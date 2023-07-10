Fashion
Tandem Repeat revolutionizes sustainable fashion with AI-engineered squid proteins to reduce plastic damage
Tandem rehearsal, formed in 2017 by co-founders Dr. Gozde Senel Ayaz, Dr. Benjamin Allen and Dr. Melik Demirel, challenges current textile industry practices by providing unparalleled strength, durability and durability. Squitex technology is poised to transform the fashion industry with a sustainable, non-polluting replacement for petroleum and animal-derived fibers.
The company’s ideas germinated due to the significant problem of microfiber pollution in the oceans, which poses a significant challenge to humanity. This problem is huge. Scientists estimate that several million tons of plastic enter our oceans each year. The majority of clothing on the planet is made from plastic-based materials like polyester, rayon, nylon, and acrylic. When washed, synthetic clothing releases tiny plastic fragments called microfibers. Microfibers are the most common type of microplastic in the environment. An Ocean Wise (2019) study estimated that an average household in the United States 2 and Canada discharges 533 million microfibers or 135 grams of microfibers into wastewater treatment plants each year. This study also estimated that the United States and Canada together release over 878 tons of microfibers into the environment through treated wastewater.
Seeking an alternative to the plastics that end up in our oceans, the founders of Tandem Repeat turned to squid proteins and began working on their development. Appreciating their manufacturing process, we can see them in detail here and you can see how amazing this new innovation is.
The company recently announced its first fashion garment, the Squitex. The Squitex is a bio-engineered animal fiber made from fermentation and available in a maroon color that resembles Mark Rothko’s famous “Red on Maroon” paint. Squitex is an AI-designed, bio-engineered protein-based fiber. The company has received numerous awards and funding from BioMADEbacked by the Bidens Administrations Biomanufacturing Initiative, and also won the Microfiber Innovation Challenge to develop a sustainable fibre. “Plastics break down into microfibers found in everything, but Squitex can minimize microfiber pollution by using Natures genetic codes,said Dr. Melik Demirel, co-founder and Huck Endowed Professor of Biomimetic Materials at Penn State. He added, “Our team combines biofabrication and artificial intelligence to refine the physical properties of Squitex for various tasks, including protein sequence and structure prediction, as well as clothing design..
Last year they also won the microplastic challenge awarda $150,000 prize that allowed them to advance their product innovation.
During my recent interview with Dr. Melik Demirel, I asked him a number of questions about the company’s vision, how the idea came about, and the entrepreneurial lessons he learned along the way.
First, it’s important to understand that Tandem Repeat Technologies is a climate tech startup that leverages sustainable and ethical manufacturing to create all-natural, high-performance Squitex fibers. Squitex fibers have been specifically engineered using AI to improve their performance by predicting protein properties that deliver high performance. Therefore, Squitex can enjoy superior comfort and performance with the most eco-friendly choice available in fabrics. Additionally, the team is working on the production of Squitex plant-based molecular farming techniques, which are expected to reduce costs and increase overall production volume. The company has a portfolio of issued and pending patents covering designer Squid Ring Teeth (SRT) genes, related products and methods.
The challenges the company is currently facing are increasing its market share and improving the positioning of Squitex fiber. Additionally, increasing production from kilograms to tons will be essential to support its customer base in selling to major fashion brands that have already signed letters of intent to use the product and these are major brands because the confidentiality is a priority at their stage of emergence. .
Some of the key lessons that Dr. Melik Demirel wanted to impart to other founders were:
Venture capitalists invest around $300 billion a year globally, with only a few markets exceeding $1 trillion a year. These markets include fashion ($3T), consumer electronics ($1.5T), healthcare ($9T), automotive ($2T), energy and space exploration ( 0.5 T$) and real estate ($10 T). Deep tech investors are rare, so it’s important to identify areas of innovation and showcase the impact of your technology through events. You should also consider partnerships with companies interested in your prototype and constantly looking for talented people in your field. Additionally, securing strong intellectual property and a good license agreement can help increase the valuation of your startup. Finally, don’t be afraid to explain the basics of your science to venture capitalists who may not know your field.
With companies like Tandem Repeat Technologies and their brilliant scientists applying AI to solve an important global problem where plastics are causing enormous damage to our oceans and collective marine life, there remains great promise for creating a more sustainable for our future generations.
|
