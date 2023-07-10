Critics drag NYT-style piece on men wearing ‘cropped tops’: ‘No, we’re definitely not’





The New York Times published a style article focusing on men wearing “cropped tops” made from old t-shirts or purchased from women’s clothing sections. “Although men are known to wear belly-baring clothes when exercising or going to the beach, lately crop tops can be seen on guys in stores and bars. More modest styles hit just at the waist, but many are short enough to expose a navel. stores,” reads the New York Times-style article. Parsons School of Design fashion dean Ben Barry told the outlet that the style was briefly popular in the 1980s. “In the 1980s, he noted, they were briefly the epitome of heterosexual American masculinity in football after many players began ripping their shirts to expose their stomachs,” reads the statement. ‘article. NEW YORK TIMES ROASTED TO COMPLAIN BIDEN CAN’T FIGHT DISINFORMATION AFTER JUDGE’S DECISION “No, we definitely aren’t,” CNBC senior Washington correspondent Eamon Javers wrote on Twitter in response to the article. The Times interviewed a New York operations manager named David Mendoza, who told the outlet that he owned several short, varying-length shirts. “‘If I’m wearing one just to go out casually, the crop top will be medium to long length,'” Mr. Mendoza said. centerpiece of an outfit, he’ll choose one that shows a lot more skin,” the NYT article said. “Decline is a choice,” wrote another on Twitter in response to the Times headline. NEW YORK TIMES FRAGMENTED STORY COVERING JEWS, ISRAEL TAKES OFF NEW CRUSH AMID REPORT ON HASIDIC SCHOOLS Conservative commentator and radio host Dana Loesch wrote, “No man wears a crop top without irony.” “At first, Mr. Mendoza cut shirts himself. But as he started to wear more crop tops, he discovered that stores like H&M and Rainbow were selling women’s styles with his favorite cut. Rainbow, has he said, has sexier, more open cropped tops that are cut even shorter,” the piece continued. Another told the outlet that he started wearing short shirts because “they make his legs look longer”. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The outlet added that some have received negative attention for wearing crop tops. “I’ve had people look at me funny because I’m wearing one,” Joseph Damian of California told The Times. “I feel like the way to wear a crop top is to be confident.”

