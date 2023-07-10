Ribbon Skirt Fashion Show showcases Cherokee ingenuity | Culture

VINITA On July 1, the Anna Mitchell Cultural and Hospitality Center of the Cherokee Nation hosted the first Ribbon Skirt Fashion Show featuring 28 models wearing designs by seven Cherokee textile artists.

Although not specific to any tribe, the evolution of the ribbon skirt in the Cherokee culture stems from the wrap skirt, which was originally made from buckskin, mulberry plant fibers and wool. Over time, the skirt did the same in what is seen today among various tribal nations.

The life-size exhibition paid homage to textile artists by showcasing their work, each showcasing four different pieces.

The show’s styles included utilitarian-inspired clothing by Cindy Evans, designs that champion Indigenous issues and history by Jennifer Thiessen, creating with purpose by Shadow Hardbarger, recreating the ingenuity of the Cherokee people by Cherokee National Treasure Tonia-Hogner Weavel and an exhibit of the Cherokee perspective by Kenny Glass.

We chose our artists and nurtured them based on their work and their history, what they do in our communities to promote textile art as well as what they do to help the community, Talisha Lewallen , Cherokee Nation Businesses cultural programs and events manager, said.

Cherokee artist Eva Cantrell has worked in textiles since she was little, learning from her mother and sewing clothes for her Barbie dolls. As she got older, she learned to design clothes and became interested in the ribbon skirt about two years ago.

There’s so much you can do with two yards of fabric and ribbon, and I love it, Cantrell said. I like being able to express my creativity and I like that it makes people happy to be able to wear these skirts.

Cantrell is an award-winning artist also known for her work in ceramics and basketry. Being selected for the fashion show allowed her to showcase her work with pieces such as a flat reed basket pattern skirt, removable lace overlay skirt, vest and pant set, and matching mother and daughter skirts.

This is such an opportunity for Cherokee textile artists to shine, Cantrell said. It’s the first time we really have something like this, and I think it will increase our popularity with the general public. I already have people asking me to model next time.

Julie Perkins also grew up learning to sew from the women in her family. Having learned to make ribbon skirts over the past few years, Perkins said it’s important to her that the skirts she makes are representative of Cherokee culture. She includes basket designs and Cherokee symbolism in her clothing designs.

I think if we want to do that, we have to represent our tribe, she said.

Selected for the show, Perkins said she was initially in disbelief.

I was like are you sure you got the right person? she says. I grew up seeing Tonias (Hogner-Weavel) tearing up dresses. If you had told me at the time that I would be in a fashion show with her, I would have told you, you were wrong because I would have thought that I would never be at this level. So for me to be able to share this experience with all these talented textile artists is a dream come true.

Perkins pieces from the show included a fire-colored skirt with a white buffalo, a two-headed peak skirt that pays homage to the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice program, a black and copper skirt that pays homage to the original wrap skirt worn by Cherokee women . and a formal skirt adorned with basket and butterfly designs.

I think it’s so great for all of us textile artists to have a place to showcase art. I think a lot of times we kind of get pushed behind because we have so many other talented artists in different genres like painting and drawing and things like that. I think it’s so awesome that it’s been done, and honestly, I hope it inspires more people,” Perkins said.