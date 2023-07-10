How To Buy Men’s Jeans: The Perfect Pair Can Be Your Favorite Garment For Decades | Fashion

Fashion
How To Buy Men's Jeans: The Perfect Pair Can Be Your Favorite Garment For Decades
Invented in 1873, denim jeans have remained in fashion ever since. When Levi Strauss patented metal rivets on his work pants to make them more durable, he couldn’t have predicted the hold they would have on the fashion industry for the next 150 years.
This week, four fashion insiders tell us what they look for in men’s jeans. Perhaps unsurprisingly, their desires didn’t stray too far from the original Levis 501.
Every pair I own, I modified it
When writer and editor Mitch Parker was living on the college campus, he saved up for a pair of Ksubi (or as the brand was known at the time, Tsubi) skinny jeans. They were so precious to him that he sat for hours watching them dry on the communal clothesline every laundry day, because he was afraid they would be stolen.
Now he believes the best jeans in history are the Levis 501s. They’re everything jeans should be, he says.
Because denim is one of the toughest fabrics out there, which gets better with age, he recommends looking for vintage pairs. I will also stick to more traditional colors like black, indigo and stonewash.
Getting the right fit in vintage jeans can be tricky, which is why Parker always calls on the expertise of a tailor. Every pair of jeans I own have been altered in some way, whether it’s the shortened or narrowed leg or the slightly narrowed waist.
Trust me, this is the best way to get perfectly fitting jeans and have people complimenting your butt.
Hell also never, and I mean never, buy a pair of pre-ripped jeans.
If it’s Japanese, you’re in good hands.
I have a pair of vintage selvedge 501 XXs that must be over 40 years old, says Ivan Budah, the creator of Larriet, a menswear brand launched in August.
They also built up a pretty serious dirty wash look over the years that just couldn’t be replicated.
If a worn patina is what you’re looking for, he suggests Levis Vintage Clothing jeans.
For new jeans, he recommends denim from Japanese brands or Slow and Kapital. Denim can be a huge rabbit hole and I think there are some green flags to watch out for, I think it’s safe to say if you’re Japanese in good hands, he says.
But finding the right fit can still be tricky, so he always has crucial measurements handy, especially when shopping online.
He suggests taking measurements of your current favorite jeans at the waist, inseam (from the crotch to the hem), height (the distance from the crotch to the waistband) and the opening of the leg (the width at the bottom of the pant leg), then compare to replicate the fit.
Really live in your jeans
Stylist Thomas Townsend describes finding a good pair of jeans as one of the hardest things you’ll go through in life. So when he finds a good cut, he buys it in as many washes as possible.
His favorite jeans are the 1991 from the Swedish brand Acne, they have a straight and relaxed silhouette. As someone who lived through the skinny jean movement of the mid-2000s, I swore that no matter what trend, I wouldn’t go back, he says.
He is looking for high quality denim made from 100% cotton in a heavier weight, coarser, stiffer and stiffer. I like the idea of really living in your jeans, staining them, getting them repaired and watching them wear out over time.
While it’s tempting to buy new jeans that contain spandex because they’re softer on the body, he says you should avoid this because spandex compromises durability. Stiff denim naturally softens and stretches once you start wearing it, and it will last much longer than something high in spandex.
Look for a heavier weight
Melbourne designer Christian Kimber has embarked on a denim-inspired mission. When you find the perfect pair, they can be your go-to item for decades, he says.
The best jeans he ever owned were Levis 501s. Mine lasted about ten years, wearing really well over time, he says. But he struggled to find modern denim that strikes the right balance between form and function. This led him to develop his own jeans.
He prefers a regular fit, with a slight taper in the lower leg, a slightly higher waist and a bit more room in the seat so it doesn’t get constricted. A good pair of jeans shouldn’t limit your activities, he says, whether it’s walking the dog, being on a plane, going out for a bite to eat or lounging around the house.
How well jeans wear over time depends on materials and construction. I’m looking for heavier denim, ours is 31.5oz so not only warmer but won’t rip a year, double stitched and high quality buttons, zippers and rivets.
Jeans should be as versatile as possible so they can be worn up or down. It avoids artificial distress, marks, overt branding and standout stitching. As for the length: I like my denim to hit my heel, so I have the option of going classic or rolling the cuff depending on how I’m styling my outfit that day.
