Dua Lipa’s Sheer Dress Wows at ‘Barbie’ Premiere and More – WWD





The see-through trend was in the spotlight at the Los Angeles premiere of “Barbie” on Sunday, with Dua Lipa, the Haim sisters and other celebs sporting see-through looks on the pink carpet. Sheer styles and nude outfits are all the rage lately and have been spotted on the runways of Prada, LaQuan Smith and Rick Owens this season. Ahead, the best see-through styles at the “Barbie” premiere. Doua Lipa Dua Lipa at the premiere of “Barbie” on July 9 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety The superstar singer channeled her character in the movie, Mermaid Barbie, in a shimmering knit creation by Bottega Veneta. Dua’s plunging dress was custom-made by the Italian brand. Dressed by Lorenzo Posocco, she paired her look with silver Rocket mules from Bottega and a diamond jewelry set from Tiffany & Co. Haim Haim at the premiere of “Barbie” on July 9 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety The trio of siblings opted for coordinating Louis Vuitton looks. Alana and Este sported gray versions of the mesh mini dress, while Danielle wore a black version of the beaded dress, accessorizing her ensemble with a pink monogram clutch from the French fashion house. Ashley Graham Ashley Graham at the premiere of “Barbie” on July 9 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for WWD The model gave an Old Hollywood twist to a see-through dressing room, wearing a ruffled polka dot dress by Nina Ricci. Designed by creative director Harris Reed, Graham’s form-fitting look featured a large pleated applique on the bodice. Graham also added open-toe sandals by Manolo Blahnik, as well as a pair of diamond and ruby ​​chandelier earrings by Chopard. Ariana Greenblatt Ariana Greenblatt at the premiere of “Barbie” on July 9 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety Ariana Greenblatt added some sparkle to her sheer look, courtesy of Indonesian designer Yogie Pratama. Greenblatt’s floor-length dress featured a beige silk corset and skirt topped with oversized floral appliqués. The actress accessorized with Chopard jewelry. “Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world. The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The film’s soundtrack is equally star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim. Greta Gerwig co-wrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the script for their 2012 comedy-drama “Frances Ha.” PHOTOS: Check out all the photos from the ‘Barbie’ Los Angeles premiere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/pop-culture/celebrity-news/dua-lipa-see-through-dress-barbie-premiere-los-angeles-1235738107/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos